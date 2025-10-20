Cloud Computing Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Industry Analysis, Technologies, Trends, Value Chain, Companies and Sectors

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Cloud Computing" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud computing market is projected to reach an impressive $1.5 trillion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17% from $786.4 billion in 2024. As the definitive model for enterprise IT resource delivery and maintenance, the cloud continues to transform the landscape of flexible, scalable, and on-demand IT environments.
Key Highlights:
- Driven by surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing requirements, regulatory landscapes, and sustainability imperatives, the cloud computing sector is undergoing a significant transformation.
- Cloud providers are ramping up investments in custom chips and AI tools to meet evolving needs. Additionally, markets like the Internet of Things (IoT), including autonomous systems and wearable tech, emphasize the need for edge-cloud solutions to achieve low latency and high bandwidth.
- The advent of quantum cloud and neocloud platforms is prompting hyperscalers to innovate aggressively to maintain their competitive edge.
- Multi- and hybrid cloud configurations must adeptly handle data sovereignty and privacy regulations worldwide, ensuring automated compliance.
- To counteract increasing data center power consumption, green cloud initiatives are essential for achieving sustainability goals and managing costs.
Report Scope:
- This report offers a comprehensive overview of the cloud computing sector, highlighting key growth trends expected to shape the theme over the next 12 to 24 months.
- It provides an in-depth industry analysis, complete with market size and growth projections for the cloud computing sector.
- Analysis spans across four major segments: hardware, cloud infrastructure, cloud services, and cloud professional services.
Reasons to Buy:
- As the traditional IT stack transitions to a cloud-centric model, this report serves as an invaluable resource for understanding how cloud computing can deliver substantial business benefits.
- Identify leading technology vendors in the cloud market and discover challenger companies within primary cloud computing stack segments.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Glossary
- Research Methodology
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AAC Technologies
- ABB
- Accenture
- Accord
- Acer
- Acumatica
- Adimec
- Adobe
- ADP
- Advantech
- Adyen
- AeroVironment
- Airtable
- Akamai
- Alibaba
- Alkira
- Allscripts
- Alphabet (Google)
- Alps Electric
- Alteryx
- Altium
- Amazon
- Ambarella
- AMD
- Anthropic
- AppDirect
- Apple
- Applied Aeronautics
- Arista
- Asana
- Asus
- Athenahealth
- atNorth
- Atos
- Autodesk
- Autofleet
- Autogrid
- Avenir Software
- Aviatrix
- Axis Communications
- Backbase
- Baidu
- Basler
- Benchling
- Bentley Systems
- Blaize
- Block
- BlueCargo
- BMC Software
- Boomi
- Bosch
- Box
- Bricknode
- Broadcom (VMware)
- Broadridge
- Bulk Infrastructure
- C3D Labs
- Cadence
- Cambricon
- Canon
- Canvas GFX
- Capgemini
- Carta
- Cato Networks
- CDK Global
- Celona
- Cerebras
- CERN
- CGI
- Chicony
- Chronosphere
- Cisco
- ClearData
- ClicData
- ClickUp
- Cloud Software Group
- CloudBolt
- Cobalt Iron
- Cognex
- Cognizant
- Cohesion
- Commnet
- CommonVault
- Continental
- CoreStack
- CoreWeave
- Cornerstone OnDemand
- Cox Automotive
- Crossover (Engine Yard)
- CTERA
- CureMD
- Cyxtera Technologies
- Dahua
- Dassault Systemes
- Data Cirect Networks
- Databricks
- Datadog
- DealerSocket
- Dell Technologies
- Denso
- Digital Ocean
- Digital Reality
- Discord
- DJI
- D-Link
- Domo
- DoubleHorn
- Dropbox
- DXC Technology
- Dynatrace
- eClinicalWorks
- EdgeConneX
- Elyos Energy
- Enel X
- Epic Systems
- Epicor
- Equinix
- Ericsson
- eXo
- Extreme Networks
- FICO
- Finastra
- FIS
- Fiserv
- Flexera
- Flexiant
- flexiWAN
- Fortinet
- FreshBooks
- Freshworks
- Fujifilm
- Fujitsu
- FUSE Autotech
- GE HealthCare
- GleSYS
- Goertek
- Graebert
- Grafana Labs
- Graphcore
- Green Mountain
- GridX
- Groq
- Gusto
- H&R Block (Wave)
- HCLTech
- Health Gorilla
- Hetzner Online
- Hexagon
- Hikvision
- Hitachi
- Holitech Technology
- Honeywell
- Horizon Robotics
- HPE
- Huawei
- HubSpot
- IBM (Red Hat)
- Impossible Cloud
- Infineon
- Infinidat
- Infiot
- Infopulse
- Infor
- Informatica
- Infosys
- Ingram Micro
- Inspur
- Intel
- Intuit
- ION Group (Fidessa)
- Itron
- Jack Henry
- Jamcracker
- John Deere (Blue River)
- Kamatera
- Kaminario
- Kanematsu
- Keyence
- Keysight Technologies
- Klaviyo
- Konica Minolta
- Kyndryl
- Largan Precision
- Lenovo
- LG Innotek
- Lightbits Labs
- Lite-On
- LogMeIn
- LTIMindtree
- Lumen
- Magna
- Mambu
- Marvell
- McKesson
- Mediadata
- MercadoLibre
- Meta
- Methodia
- Micro Focus
- Micron
- Microsoft
- Microvision
- Milestone
- Mirantis
- Miro
- Mobileye
- Monday.com
- Morpheus
- Motorola Solutions
- nCino
- NEC
- NetApp
- Netskope (Infiot)
- Neurala
- NextGen Healthcare
- Nikon
- Nile
- Nokia
- Northflank
- Notion
- Novatti
- NTT Data
- Nutanix
- Nvidia
- Odoo
- OEM Automatic
- Omron
- OpenNebula
- OpenStack Foundation
- OpteamX
- Oracle
- Orange
- Orby
- OutSystems
- OVHcloud
- Oxide Computer
- Pabbly
- Palo Alto Networks
- Panasonic
- Pavilion Data Systems
- Pax8
- Paycor
- Paylocity
- PayPal
- Percepto
- PhoenixNAP
- Pipedrive
- Pivvot
- Platform9
- Prosimo
- PTC
- Punch CAD
- PureStorage
- Qlik
- Q-Tech
- Qualcomm
- Qualtrics
- Quanta
- Rackspace
- Rapidsoft Systems
- Reclaim.ai
- Renesas
- Reynolds & Reynolds
- Ricoh
- Rippling
- Rockport Networks
- Rockwell Automation
- Sage
- Salesforce
- SambaNova
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Samsung Electronics
- SAP
- Scale Computing
- Scalr
- Schneider Electric
- ScienceSoft
- Seagate
- ServiceNow
- Servislet
- Shield AI
- Shopmonkey
- Siemens
- SkyCiv Engineering
- Skydio
- Small Robot
- Snyk
- Softeq
- Sony
- Sopra Steria
- SpinCar
- Stack Infrastructure
- StackPath
- Stateless
- Stemmer Imaging
- STMicroelectronics
- StorONE
- Stratio Automotive
- Stripe
- SugarCRM
- Sugon
- Sunny Optical
- Supermicro
- SUSE Rancher
- Synaptics
- Synopsys (Ansys)
- Tackle.io
- TCS
- TE Connectivity
- TeamViewer
- TeamWork
- Tech Mahindra
- Tekion
- Teledyne
- Temenos
- Tempus
- Tencent
- Tenstorrent
- Texas Instruments
- Thales
- ThoughtSpot
- Trimble
- Trustgrid
- T-Systems
- TurbineOne
- TuSimple
- Tyco
- UnityOne
- Upbound
- Uplight
- VAST Data
- Veeva Systems
- Velodyne
- Vercel
- Verkada
- Violin Systems
- Visionaize
- Visteon
- Viventium
- Voyant Photonics
- Vultr
- Wasabi Technologies
- Weka
- Western Digital
- Wipro
- Wiwynn
- Workday
- Xero
- Yellowfin
- Zadara
- Zeetta Networks
- Zendesk
- ZF
- Zoho
- Zoom
- ZTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1rj34
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.