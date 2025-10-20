Cloud Computing Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Industry Analysis, Technologies, Trends, Value Chain, Companies and Sectors

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Cloud Computing" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud computing market is projected to reach an impressive $1.5 trillion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17% from $786.4 billion in 2024. As the definitive model for enterprise IT resource delivery and maintenance, the cloud continues to transform the landscape of flexible, scalable, and on-demand IT environments.

Key Highlights:

Driven by surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing requirements, regulatory landscapes, and sustainability imperatives, the cloud computing sector is undergoing a significant transformation.

Cloud providers are ramping up investments in custom chips and AI tools to meet evolving needs. Additionally, markets like the Internet of Things (IoT), including autonomous systems and wearable tech, emphasize the need for edge-cloud solutions to achieve low latency and high bandwidth.

The advent of quantum cloud and neocloud platforms is prompting hyperscalers to innovate aggressively to maintain their competitive edge.

Multi- and hybrid cloud configurations must adeptly handle data sovereignty and privacy regulations worldwide, ensuring automated compliance.

To counteract increasing data center power consumption, green cloud initiatives are essential for achieving sustainability goals and managing costs.

Report Scope:

This report offers a comprehensive overview of the cloud computing sector, highlighting key growth trends expected to shape the theme over the next 12 to 24 months.

It provides an in-depth industry analysis, complete with market size and growth projections for the cloud computing sector.

Analysis spans across four major segments: hardware, cloud infrastructure, cloud services, and cloud professional services.

Reasons to Buy:

As the traditional IT stack transitions to a cloud-centric model, this report serves as an invaluable resource for understanding how cloud computing can deliver substantial business benefits.

Identify leading technology vendors in the cloud market and discover challenger companies within primary cloud computing stack segments.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Glossary

Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AAC Technologies

ABB

Accenture

Accord

Acer

Acumatica

Adimec

Adobe

ADP

Advantech

Adyen

AeroVironment

Airtable

Akamai

Alibaba

Alkira

Allscripts

Alphabet (Google)

Alps Electric

Alteryx

Altium

Amazon

Ambarella

AMD

Anthropic

AppDirect

Apple

Applied Aeronautics

Arista

Asana

Asus

Athenahealth

atNorth

Atos

Autodesk

Autofleet

Autogrid

Avenir Software

Aviatrix

Axis Communications

Backbase

Baidu

Basler

Benchling

Bentley Systems

Blaize

Block

BlueCargo

BMC Software

Boomi

Bosch

Box

Bricknode

Broadcom (VMware)

Broadridge

Bulk Infrastructure

C3D Labs

Cadence

Cambricon

Canon

Canvas GFX

Capgemini

Carta

Cato Networks

CDK Global

Celona

Cerebras

CERN

CGI

Chicony

Chronosphere

Cisco

ClearData

ClicData

ClickUp

Cloud Software Group

CloudBolt

Cobalt Iron

Cognex

Cognizant

Cohesion

Commnet

CommonVault

Continental

CoreStack

CoreWeave

Cornerstone OnDemand

Cox Automotive

Crossover (Engine Yard)

CTERA

CureMD

Cyxtera Technologies

Dahua

Dassault Systemes

Data Cirect Networks

Databricks

Datadog

DealerSocket

Dell Technologies

Denso

Digital Ocean

Digital Reality

Discord

DJI

D-Link

Domo

DoubleHorn

Dropbox

DXC Technology

Dynatrace

eClinicalWorks

EdgeConneX

Elyos Energy

Enel X

Epic Systems

Epicor

Equinix

Ericsson

eXo

Extreme Networks

FICO

Finastra

FIS

Fiserv

Flexera

Flexiant

flexiWAN

Fortinet

FreshBooks

Freshworks

Fujifilm

Fujitsu

FUSE Autotech

GE HealthCare

GleSYS

Goertek

Graebert

Grafana Labs

Graphcore

Green Mountain

GridX

Groq

Gusto

H&R Block (Wave)

HCLTech

Health Gorilla

Hetzner Online

Hexagon

Hikvision

Hitachi

Holitech Technology

Honeywell

Horizon Robotics

HPE

Huawei

HubSpot

IBM (Red Hat)

Impossible Cloud

Infineon

Infinidat

Infiot

Infopulse

Infor

Informatica

Infosys

Ingram Micro

Inspur

Intel

Intuit

ION Group (Fidessa)

Itron

Jack Henry

Jamcracker

John Deere (Blue River)

Kamatera

Kaminario

Kanematsu

Keyence

Keysight Technologies

Klaviyo

Konica Minolta

Kyndryl

Largan Precision

Lenovo

LG Innotek

Lightbits Labs

Lite-On

LogMeIn

LTIMindtree

Lumen

Magna

Mambu

Marvell

McKesson

Mediadata

MercadoLibre

Meta

Methodia

Micro Focus

Micron

Microsoft

Microvision

Milestone

Mirantis

Miro

Mobileye

Monday.com

Morpheus

Motorola Solutions

nCino

NEC

NetApp

Netskope (Infiot)

Neurala

NextGen Healthcare

Nikon

Nile

Nokia

Northflank

Notion

Novatti

NTT Data

Nutanix

Nvidia

Odoo

OEM Automatic

Omron

OpenNebula

OpenStack Foundation

OpteamX

Oracle

Orange

Orby

OutSystems

OVHcloud

Oxide Computer

Pabbly

Palo Alto Networks

Panasonic

Pavilion Data Systems

Pax8

Paycor

Paylocity

PayPal

Percepto

PhoenixNAP

Pipedrive

Pivvot

Platform9

Prosimo

PTC

Punch CAD

PureStorage

Qlik

Q-Tech

Qualcomm

Qualtrics

Quanta

Rackspace

Rapidsoft Systems

Reclaim.ai

Renesas

Reynolds & Reynolds

Ricoh

Rippling

Rockport Networks

Rockwell Automation

Sage

Salesforce

SambaNova

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Samsung Electronics

SAP

Scale Computing

Scalr

Schneider Electric

ScienceSoft

Seagate

ServiceNow

Servislet

Shield AI

Shopmonkey

Siemens

SkyCiv Engineering

Skydio

Small Robot

Snyk

Softeq

Sony

Sopra Steria

SpinCar

Stack Infrastructure

StackPath

Stateless

Stemmer Imaging

STMicroelectronics

StorONE

Stratio Automotive

Stripe

SugarCRM

Sugon

Sunny Optical

Supermicro

SUSE Rancher

Synaptics

Synopsys (Ansys)

Tackle.io

TCS

TE Connectivity

TeamViewer

TeamWork

Tech Mahindra

Tekion

Teledyne

Temenos

Tempus

Tencent

Tenstorrent

Texas Instruments

Thales

ThoughtSpot

Trimble

Trustgrid

T-Systems

TurbineOne

TuSimple

Tyco

UnityOne

Upbound

Uplight

VAST Data

Veeva Systems

Velodyne

Vercel

Verkada

Violin Systems

Visionaize

Visteon

Viventium

Voyant Photonics

Vultr

Wasabi Technologies

Weka

Western Digital

Wipro

Wiwynn

Workday

Xero

Yellowfin

Zadara

Zeetta Networks

Zendesk

ZF

Zoho

Zoom

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1rj34

