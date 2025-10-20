Key Trends in Lodging Markets Worldwide 2025, Featuring Accor, Wyndham, Marriot, and Navan

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Lodging (2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report report offers a comprehensive analysis of significant market trends influencing the future of the global lodging sector. This extensive study provides a detailed examination of budget, midscale, upscale, and luxury accommodation markets worldwide. It covers major regions: the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe, assessing market dynamics and strategic movements by leading industry players.

The report not only profiles some of the leading companies in the lodging sector but also examines their adaptive strategies in fulfilling customer needs. Discover in-depth regional analysis that highlights market potentials and provides critical insights for stakeholders looking to strategize effectively in these evolving markets.

The analysis offered in this report is tailored for industry strategists, business forecasters, and decision-makers who look forward to understanding the state and trajectory of the lodging industry up to 2025. As the industry navigates shifting consumer preferences and new competitive landscapes, this report presents an invaluable resource for tapping into lucrative market segments and innovating with strategic foresight.

For any business seeking to thrive in the global lodging market, understanding these trends helps pinpoint regions with the highest potential for success and adapt to shifting demands efficiently.

Key Topics Covered:

Snapshot

Lodging Categories

Projects, Mergers and Acquisitions

Key Market Trends

Case Study

Challenges and Opportunities

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Accor

Wyndham

Marriot

Navan

