3D Printing for Construction Research Report 2025: A $6.5 Billion Market by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 95.5% Dominated by PERI, CyBe Construction, COBOD INTERNATIONAL, XtreeE, and Sika

The global market for 3D printing for construction is expected to grow from $228.6 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $6.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 95.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
The report offers a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global 3D printing for the construction market. It provides global revenue ($ million) using 2024 as the base year and projected data from 2025 through 2030. The report provides a thorough analysis of the market based on product, construction form, process, end user and region. Each region is further divided into countries.
The global market for 3D printing for construction is likely to be driven by increasing shortage of affordable housing and skilled labor, the rising role of automation in construction and growing popularity of sustainable construction practices. The lack of affordable housing is gradually becoming a global crisis. Moreover, the construction industry is still struggling with a lack of skilled construction workers to meet the growing demand. The utilization of 3D printing technology is vital in catering to these challenges associated with housing and skilled labor.
As the technological landscape advances, automation is becoming a vital element of the global construction sector, from planning and designing to execution and maintenance. This has increased demand for robotics, 3D printing, advanced software and artificial intelligence (AI).
Trends and Future Developments
Popular emerging trends in the global 3D printing for construction market include increased research activities focusing on expanding the range of materials, development of advanced sustainable low-carbon 3D printable concrete, and experimentation on geopolymers and other bio-based materials. Extensive research and technological advances in 3D printing are conducted to augment construction activities, cut costs and expand the utilization of decarbonized materials.
There are huge future growth prospects using 3D printing within large-scale construction, including infrastructure, industrial buildings and specialized industrial structures. In addition, the incorporation of innovative and environment-friendly materials will make the entire 3D printing process more versatile and sustainable. Advances in 3D printing could enable construction of habitats on Mars and the Moon in the coming years.
Report Scope
- 74 data tables and 47 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for 3D printing for the construction sector
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2029, including projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Highlights of the current and upcoming potential for 3D printing in the construction industry, factors driving growth and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global 3D printing for construction market, and corresponding market share analysis based on product, process, construction form, end user, and region
- Information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence market demand in the coming years
- Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of Porter's Five Forces model and industry supply chain analysis, considering both micro- and macro-environmental factors prevailing in the market
- Review of emerging technologies in the 3D printing for construction market and analysis of patents granted related to the global market
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market
- Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including: PERI SE, CyBe Construction, COBOD INTERNATIONAL A/S, XtreeE, and Sika AG
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|144
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.23 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|95.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Drivers
- Trends and Future Developments
- Analysis by Segment
- Regional and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Definition
- Industry Scenario
- 3D Printing for Construction
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Suppliers of Material and Hardware
- Software Developers
- 3D Construction Printing Service Providers
- End Users
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Potential of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competition in the Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Shortage of Affordable Housing and Skilled Labor
- Increasing Role of Automation in Construction
- Growing Popularity of Sustainable Construction Practices
- Market Challenges
- High Initial Costs
- Reinforcement Issues
- Need for 3DCP Standards and Regulations
- Market Opportunities
- Potential in Large-Scale Construction
- Growth Opportunities in Off-Planet Construction
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Key Material and Technological Trends
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Key Findings/Takeaways
- Market Breakdown by Product
- Software and Services
- Hardware
- Materials
- Market Breakdown by Construction Form
- On-Site
- Off-Site
- Market Breakdown by Process
- Extrusion
- Powder Bonding
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Key Findings/Takeaways
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Scenario
- Market Player Positioning
- Strategic Initiatives
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Global 3D Printing for Construction Market: ESG Perspective
- Overview
- Key ESG Issues in the 3D Printing for Construction Market
- ESG Practices in the Market
- Current Status of ESG in Global 3D Printing for Construction Market
- Conclusion
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Abbreviations
- References
Company Profiles
- Apis Cor Inc.
- Cobod International A/S
- Cybe Construction
- Heidelberg Materials Ag
- Holcim
- Icon Technology Inc.
- Laticrete International Inc.
- Materialise
- Mx3D
- Peri Se
- Scg International Corp.
- Shimizu Corp.
- Sika Ag
- Xtreee
- Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (Winsun)
