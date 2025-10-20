3D Printing for Construction Research Report 2025: A $6.5 Billion Market by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 95.5% Dominated by PERI, CyBe Construction, COBOD INTERNATIONAL, XtreeE, and Sika

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing for Construction: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for 3D printing for construction is expected to grow from $228.6 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $6.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 95.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report offers a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global 3D printing for the construction market. It provides global revenue ($ million) using 2024 as the base year and projected data from 2025 through 2030. The report provides a thorough analysis of the market based on product, construction form, process, end user and region. Each region is further divided into countries.







The global market for 3D printing for construction is likely to be driven by increasing shortage of affordable housing and skilled labor, the rising role of automation in construction and growing popularity of sustainable construction practices. The lack of affordable housing is gradually becoming a global crisis. Moreover, the construction industry is still struggling with a lack of skilled construction workers to meet the growing demand. The utilization of 3D printing technology is vital in catering to these challenges associated with housing and skilled labor.



As the technological landscape advances, automation is becoming a vital element of the global construction sector, from planning and designing to execution and maintenance. This has increased demand for robotics, 3D printing, advanced software and artificial intelligence (AI).



Trends and Future Developments



Popular emerging trends in the global 3D printing for construction market include increased research activities focusing on expanding the range of materials, development of advanced sustainable low-carbon 3D printable concrete, and experimentation on geopolymers and other bio-based materials. Extensive research and technological advances in 3D printing are conducted to augment construction activities, cut costs and expand the utilization of decarbonized materials.



There are huge future growth prospects using 3D printing within large-scale construction, including infrastructure, industrial buildings and specialized industrial structures. In addition, the incorporation of innovative and environment-friendly materials will make the entire 3D printing process more versatile and sustainable. Advances in 3D printing could enable construction of habitats on Mars and the Moon in the coming years.



Key Attributes:





