AI Use Case Analysis Global Outlook Report 2025: Emerging AI Technologies Such As GenAI, Edge AI, XAI, and Quantum ML Present Key Market Opportunities Across Healthcare, Finance, Logistics, and More

This report provides an overview of the evolving artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. It covers emerging AI technologies and their applications and use cases in several industry verticals. The report explores latest AI advances, such as GenAI, edge AI, XAI and quantum ML, to analyze specific AI use cases across a range of technologies, describing the problems addressed, the solutions offered and the tangible outcomes.
Report Scope
This report provides an in-depth examination of the current and future landscape of AI applications. Its multi-dimensional analysis addresses both the technological advances driving AI and the many ways these advances are being leveraged across various industries and by emerging businesses.
This report:
- Explores the latest and emerging AI technologies, offering a detailed review of innovations such as GenAI, edge AI, XAI, quantum ML and LLMs and explaining their significance in the evolving AI ecosystem.
- The study includes AI use case analysis by technologies, where practical applications of AI are explored across a spectrum of underlying technologies, including robotics, cybersecurity, digital twins, XR, AR, VR, blockchain, IoT and edge computing. It presents the problems that AI solves within each technological context, the solutions implemented and the resulting outcomes.
- AI use case analysis by industry covers healthcare, finance and banking, logistics, retail and e-commerce, education and edtech, media and entertainment, telecom, oil and gas and others (including agriculture, aerospace and defense, automotive, manufacturing and mining).
- Includes a section on AI use case analysis for startups. It examines how nascent companies are deploying AI for operational efficiency, product innovation and compliance.
- Offers a future perspective on AI use cases, analyzing how AI applications will continue to evolve and reshape industries and technologies, emphasizing areas such as robotics and cybersecurity.
Report Includes
- A brief general outlook of the AI use-case scenarios across industries or applications with problems, solutions and results achieved
- Key success factors for AI from use-case analysis
- Technology-specific AI use case analyses for robotics, cybersecurity, digital twin, AR/VR, blockchain, edge computing, and IoT technologies
- Use-case analysis for startups, including operational, product development and innovation, and infrastructure and compliance
- Case studies on AI implementation to improve business processes and for products and service innovation
- Insights into future AI adoption plans of key companies across different sectors, and projections and growth forecasts
- Expert quotes on AI use cases from primary respondents
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Market Summary
- Technology-Centric View
- Industry-Centric View
- Upcoming Trends and Developments
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Emerging Technologies in AI
- Overview of AI
- Types of AI
- Emerging Technologies in AI
- Generative AI
- Edge AI
- EXplainable AI (XAI)
- Quantum Machine Learning (QML)
- Large Language Models (LLMs)
Chapter 3 AI Use Case Analysis by Technologies
- Overview
- Takeaways
- Robotics
- Applications for AI in Robotics
- Use Cases for AI in Robotics
- Cybersecurity
- Applications for AI in Cybersecurity
- Use Cases for AI in Cybersecurity
- Digital Twin
- Key Applications for AI in Digital Twin
- Use Cases for AI in Digital Twin
- Extended Reality, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality
- Key Applications for AI in XR, AR and VR
- Use Cases for AI in XR, AR and VR
- Blockchain
- Applications for AI in Blockchain
- Use Cases for AI in Blockchain
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Applications for AI in IoT
- Use Cases for AI in IoT
- Edge Computing
- Applications for AI in Edge Computing
- Use Cases for AI in Edge Computing
- Other Technologies
- Use Cases for AI in Other Technologies
Chapter 4 AI Use Case Analysis by Industries
- Overview
- Takeaways
- Healthcare
- Use Cases for AI in Healthcare
- Finance and Banking
- Use Cases for AI in Finance and Banking
- Logistics
- Use Cases for AI in Logistics
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Use Cases for AI in Retail and E-Commerce
- Education and EdTech
- Use Cases for AI in Education and EdTech
- Media and Entertainment
- Use Cases for AI in Media and Entertainment
- Telecommunications
- Use Cases for AI in Telecommunication
- Oil and Gas
- Use Cases for AI in Oil and Gas
- Other Industries
- Use Cases for AI in Other Industries
Chapter 5 AI Use Case Analysis for Startups
- Overview
- Takeaways
- Operational Use Cases
- Use Case 1: AI-Powered Customer Query Resolution at Urban Company
- Use Case 2: AI-Powered Paperwork Reduction for Mobile Dental Clinics at Virtual Dental Care
- Product Development and Innovation Use Cases
- Use Case 1: AI-Driven Personalization and Inventory Optimization in Fashion at Stitch Fix
- Use Case 2: Advancing NLP with OpenAI's GPT Models
- Infrastructure and Compliance Use Cases
- Use Case 1: AI for Global Climate Pledge Accountability
- Use Case 2: AI for Smart Aging Cities in Japan
Chapter 6 Future of AI Use Cases
- Evolving AI Use Cases, by Technological Advances
- Takeaways
- Future of AI Use Cases in Robotics
- Future of AI Use Cases in Cyber Security
- Future of AI Use Cases in XR, AR and VR
- Future of AI Use Cases in Blockchain
Chapter 7 Appendix
