Sonatype Announces 2025 Elevate Award Winners & Finalists

Fulton, Md., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype ®, the leader in AI-centric DevSecOps, today announced the winners of the 2025 Elevate Awards , which celebrate global leaders and their teams for their achievements in tackling technical debt head-on, accelerating time-to-value, fostering cross-team collaboration, and leading the charge in DevSecOps innovation.

The Elevate Awards recognize bold innovators embracing open source and AI/ML to scale their software development, while defending against open source malware and security vulnerabilities. These organizations are pioneering DevSecOps in the AI era, achieving five-figure cost savings, preventing billions of breaches, and saving thousands of hours of developer work. The 2025 Elevate Award winners include:

HSBC for Tech Debt Destroyer , celebrating leading organizations that eliminate technical debt to spark innovation, creating developer environments where productivity and software quality thrive.

, celebrating leading organizations that eliminate technical debt to spark innovation, creating developer environments where productivity and software quality thrive. Nomura for Software Supply Chain Impact , honoring the team with the most holistic approach to security and performance.

, honoring the team with the most holistic approach to security and performance. Commerzbank AG for Leader of the Year , recognizing outstanding industry leaders across the software development life cycle (SDLC).

, recognizing outstanding industry leaders across the software development life cycle (SDLC). DCAI for Fastest Time to Value , celebrating the team that achieved rapid, measurable gains through clear goals, smart prioritization, and fast, high-quality execution.

, celebrating the team that achieved rapid, measurable gains through clear goals, smart prioritization, and fast, high-quality execution. A global financial services organization for DevSecOps Trailblazing Team of the Year , honoring leaders redefining DevSecOps by harnessing AI, SBOM management, and more to set new industry standards for innovation.

, honoring leaders redefining DevSecOps by harnessing AI, SBOM management, and more to set new industry standards for innovation. Swift for Collaboration Catalyst, recognizing the team’s ability to unite security, development, and operations to drive enterprise-wide impact.

“The software supply chain is a core driver of innovation and resilience, but can also introduce risk if ungoverned. Our customers continue to show what’s possible when security and innovation work hand in hand,” said David Rudolph, Chief Customer Officer at Sonatype. “This year’s Elevate Awards winners embody what forward-thinking engineering and innovation look like in the age of AI: teams who not only adapt to change, but shape the future of secure development.”

Finalists in the 2025 Elevate Awards include Alef Education, Alpha Bank Greece, Bank of Ayudhya, Beneva, EnBW AG, Freedom Bank Kazakhstan JSC, Freedom Mortgage and Xpanse, Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH. To learn more about Sonatype, visit www.sonatype.com .

About Sonatype