Dealer Services Network Opens Express Auto Tags of North Lakeland for Tag, Title, and Registration Services

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Services Network (DSN), a technology-enabled provider of title and registration services for mobility customers, today announced the opening of Express Auto Tags of North Lakeland, its newest private tag agency serving Polk County residents.

Located at 4933 U.S. Highway 98 North, Lakeland, FL 33809, the agency offers expanded hours and a convenient new option for completing vehicle registration renewals, title transfers, parking placards, and related services, helping meet the increasing local demand for fast, reliable support.

The opening of Express Auto Tags of North Lakeland marks the continued growth of DSN’s partnership with the Polk County Tax Collector’s Office, built around a shared commitment to improve accessibility, reduce wait times, and streamline essential motor-vehicle services.

“By expanding our presence in Polk County, we’re making it easier for citizens to take care of essential vehicle services on their own schedule,” said Joe Palumbo, CEO of Dealer Services Network. “Our Express Auto Tags locations combine speed, convenience, and trusted expertise, helping communities save time while supporting the efficiency goals of local government partners.”

The North Lakeland office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, offering extended service availability beyond typical government hours.

With this latest addition, DSN now operates three Polk County locations: First Lakeland Tag Agency, Express Auto Tags of Winter Haven, and now Express Auto Tags of North Lakeland, each designed to deliver faster processing, greater convenience and compliant vehicle documentation services for residents and dealerships.

For more information on Dealer Services Network and its network of private tag agency locations, visit the website .

About Dealer Services Network

Dealer Services Network (DSN) is a tech-enabled platform for automotive retailers, rental car companies, consumers, and governmental agencies. The company delivers TaaS™ (Title as a Service), workflow and content management services, electronic document management, and compliance solutions through its proprietary cloud-based DealTracker™ software platform. DSN is backed by private equity firm Frontenac.

Headquartered in South Florida, DSN manages a rapidly expanding private tag agency network, offering comprehensive tag and title registration services to automotive and marine vessel dealerships, fleet managers nationwide, and walk-in customers at select locations. For more information, visit dsn.net .

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 325 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, visit frontenac.com.

Media Contact

Joe Palumbo, CEO

ceo@dsn.net