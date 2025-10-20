AI in the Food & Beverage Industry Research Report 2025 with Use Case Analysis for Mackmyra, Kerry, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, and Mars

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in the Food & Beverage Industry: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The current report offers an in-depth analysis of the AI in food & beverage market, highlighting its current and future potential. It provides a detailed examination of market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, along with market projections for 2030.







Report Scope



The report provides an overview of the global market for AI in food and beverage and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ billion) for the base year 2024 and estimated data for the forecast period 2025 through 2030.



The report focuses on the driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It concludes by analyzing the competitive landscape and providing the ranking/share of key global firms in AI in the food and beverage market. It also has a dedicated section of company profiles that covers details such as overview, key financials, product portfolio and recent developments of key market companies.



Report Includes

An overview of the global market for AI in food and beverage industry

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to AI in food and beverages, accompanied by a market share analysis by region, application, technology and end-use industry

Analysis of current and future demand in the global AI in food and beverage market, and assessment of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth

Market share analysis of the key market participants in the food and beverage market, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape

Profiles of major companies in the industry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 58 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Overview

Current Market Scenario

Segmental Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

SWOT Analysis of AI in the Food and Beverage Market

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competition: High

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate to High

Threat of Substitutes: Low

Potential for New Entries: Moderate

Use Cases of AI in the Food and Beverage Industry

Mackmyra: Using Microsoft's Technology

Kerry: Utilizing IBM Watson Technology

Starbucks: Green Dot Assist

Coca-Cola Andina: AI Predictive System by Coderio

Mars: Accelerating Innovation with Generative AI

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Food Safety and Quality

Growing Need for Operational Efficiency and AI Driven Automation

Rising Need for AI-driven Product Development

Market Restraints

High Implementation Cost

Concerns regarding Data Security

Market Opportunities

Rising Use of AI for Demand and Inventory

Growing Investment and Funding in AI

Chapter 4 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Application

Key Takeaways

Food Safety and Quality Control

Marketing and Consumer Insights

Production and Packaging

Food Sorting

Others

Market Analysis by Technology

Key Takeaways

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Robotics and Automation

Natural Language Processing

Market Analysis by End Use

Key Takeaways

Food Processing Industry

Beverage Industry

Food Retailers

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 5 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Landscape

Global Market Ranking of Leading Companies

Chapter 6 Appendix



Companies Featured

Aays

ABB

Adlink Technology Inc.

Aiola

Clearobject

Ibm Corp.

Rockwell Automation

Sesotec Gmbh

Siemens

Tomra Systems Asa

