AI in the Food & Beverage Industry Research Report 2025 with Use Case Analysis for Mackmyra, Kerry, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, and Mars

The current report offers an in-depth analysis of the AI in food & beverage market, highlighting its current and future potential. It provides a detailed examination of market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, along with market projections for 2030.
Report Scope
The report provides an overview of the global market for AI in food and beverage and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ billion) for the base year 2024 and estimated data for the forecast period 2025 through 2030.
The report focuses on the driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It concludes by analyzing the competitive landscape and providing the ranking/share of key global firms in AI in the food and beverage market. It also has a dedicated section of company profiles that covers details such as overview, key financials, product portfolio and recent developments of key market companies.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for AI in food and beverage industry
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, and projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to AI in food and beverages, accompanied by a market share analysis by region, application, technology and end-use industry
- Analysis of current and future demand in the global AI in food and beverage market, and assessment of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth
- Market share analysis of the key market participants in the food and beverage market, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape
- Profiles of major companies in the industry
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|58
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$10.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$50.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|29.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Segmental Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- SWOT Analysis of AI in the Food and Beverage Market
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Opportunities
- Threats
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Competition: High
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate
- Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate to High
- Threat of Substitutes: Low
- Potential for New Entries: Moderate
- Use Cases of AI in the Food and Beverage Industry
- Mackmyra: Using Microsoft's Technology
- Kerry: Utilizing IBM Watson Technology
- Starbucks: Green Dot Assist
- Coca-Cola Andina: AI Predictive System by Coderio
- Mars: Accelerating Innovation with Generative AI
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Food Safety and Quality
- Growing Need for Operational Efficiency and AI Driven Automation
- Rising Need for AI-driven Product Development
- Market Restraints
- High Implementation Cost
- Concerns regarding Data Security
- Market Opportunities
- Rising Use of AI for Demand and Inventory
- Growing Investment and Funding in AI
Chapter 4 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Food Safety and Quality Control
- Marketing and Consumer Insights
- Production and Packaging
- Food Sorting
- Others
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Key Takeaways
- Machine Learning
- Computer Vision
- Robotics and Automation
- Natural Language Processing
- Market Analysis by End Use
- Key Takeaways
- Food Processing Industry
- Beverage Industry
- Food Retailers
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 5 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Market Ranking of Leading Companies
Chapter 6 Appendix
Companies Featured
- Aays
- ABB
- Adlink Technology Inc.
- Aiola
- Clearobject
- Ibm Corp.
- Rockwell Automation
- Sesotec Gmbh
- Siemens
- Tomra Systems Asa
