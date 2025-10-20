Spark Biomedical Awarded an NIH Grant to Study the Treatment Effects of tAN® for Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms

DALLAS, TX, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Biomedical, a global leader in wearable, non-invasive neurostimulation devices, has been awarded a $305,000 Phase I STTR grant from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA). The grant will support a study evaluating Spark’s proprietary transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation (tAN®) technology as a potential treatment to alleviate alcohol withdrawal symptoms in patients with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Conducted in partnership with leading research institutions, the study will assess both the safety and efficacy of the Sparrow Link device (Spark’s research platorm) while exploring its impact on functional brain connectivity—marking an important step toward advancing non-invasive neuromodulation treatment for alcohol addiction care.

In this Phase I clinical study, Spark will collaborate with Menninger Clinic in Houston and Baylor College of Medicine, delivering tAN® therapy to patients enrolled in a five‑day inpatient alcohol withdrawal protocol. To deepen the understanding of the neural mechanisms involved, the trial will track key clinical outcomes: 1) alcohol withdrawal symptoms using the Clinical Institute Withdrawal Assessment for Alcohol (CIWA-Ar), 2) cumulative benzodiazepine medicine administered, and 3) the Penn Alcohol Craving Scale (PACS) before and after the therapy. These measures will allow investigators to evaluate how tAN may support recovery and improve the overall AUD treatment.

Securing this NIH/NIAAA award amid today’s competitive funding environment is especially meaningful. Spark Biomedical is grateful for the unwavering dedication of its collaborators —Menninger Clinic, with its long-standing leadership in mental health and addiction treatment, and Baylor College of Medicines recognized globally for research excellence.

Mr. Daniel Powell, Spark co-founder and CEO, stated: “As a company, our mission has always been to harness the power of neurostimulation to address some of the most urgent and underserved challenges in healthcare. Alcohol withdrawal is one of the most dangerous stages of addiction recovery, and patients deserve safer, more effective options. This grant validates the critical need for innovation in this space and underscores the trust NIH/NIAAA places in our technology and team. We’re honored to advance this study alongside such esteemed partners as Menninger Clinic and Baylor College of Medicine.”

Dr. Navid Khodaparast, Ph.D., Spark co-founder & Chief Science Officer, study Principal Investigator mentioned: “This study represents an important step in exploring how tAN therapy can be applied towards AUD treatment, and reshape the brain’s response during alcohol withdrawal. By measuring not only clinical outcomes but also changes in functional connectivity, we have the opportunity to better understand the mechanisms of recovery at a neural level.”

This alcohol withdrawal study adds another important dimension to Spark’s expanding application in overall neurological health and builds on prior NIH-funded research. Upon the successful completion of this study, Spark intends to broaden the use of tAN therapy beyond opioid withdrawal to also include alcohol withdrawal.

Spark Biomedical, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based medical device developer, committed to unlocking the potential of bioelectronic medicine and bringing to market novel wearable neurostimulation treatment options in neurological health, women's health, and hemostasis. Spark leverages its neuroscience and engineering expertise to empower healthcare providers and researchers with innovative, evidence-based tools designed to address complex care situations which exceed the capabilities of existing treatment options. Spark has received funding from federal institutions, such as the NIH and DoD, and continues to partner with private and academic institutions. Spark Biomedical is empowering a better way forward for the future of patient care and medical technology. For more information, visit www.sparkbiomedical.com

Founded in 1925 and affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine, Menninger Clinic is a nationally recognized leader in psychiatric and addiction treatment. Based in Houston, it applies a biopsychosocial model to treat complex behavioral health conditions, including substance use disorders.

