Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Research Report 2025: A $13.1 Billion Market by 2030 Dominated by 3M, Ansell, Top Glove, Molnlycke, O&M Halyard, Cardinal Health, Hartalega and Winner Medical

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for healthcare PPE equipment is expected to grow from $10.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $13.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.







PPE, including gloves, gowns, aprons and masks, is vital in mitigating HAI-related risks. PPE functions as a frontline defense by protecting healthcare workers and patients from infectious agents during care delivery. Employers at healthcare organizations or institutions, such as hospitals, clinics, care homes, or other medical facilities, are legally obligated under health and safety laws to conduct risk assessments and implement control measures, including the provision and correct use of PPE, to reduce patient harm from exposure to infectious agents. As essential medical devices, PPE also falls under broader regulatory frameworks designed to ensure safety and efficacy. The routine use of PPE is reducing the incidence of HAIs and preventing the spread of infectious diseases in healthcare settings.



Gloves and protective clothing such as surgical gowns and isolation gowns are the most widely used PPE equipment in healthcare settings. The leading companies in the healthcare PPE market are 3M, Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, Molnlycke Health Care, O&M Halyard Inc., Cardinal Health, Hartalega and Winner Medical.



Report Scope



This report assesses the healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE) market. It analyzes this market's dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities, and discusses current and potential market size. It profiles leading companies, covering their revenues, product portfolios and recent developments. The report will enable companies in the healthcare industry to make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services related to PPE.



In this report, the healthcare PPE market is analyzed by product type and region. Product types include face masks, eye and face protection, hand protection, protective clothing, foot protection, respiratory protection and head protection. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report also provides analyses of the markets in certain countries: the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, the Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, the Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil and Argentina.



The base year for this market analysis is 2024. Estimates are made for 2025, and market projections, including compound annual growth rates (CAGRs), are provided for the forecast period from 2025 through 2030.



Report Includes

46 data tables and 45 additional tables

An overview of the global market for healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE)

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the growth of the PPE market

Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the current market trends, market size and regulatory scenarios

Information on the government guidelines for critical personal protective equipment, government initiatives and funding to the industry

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies and ESG trends of the market

Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances

Descriptive profiles of the leading global companies, including3M, Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corp. Bhd., Molnlycke Health Care, O&M Halyard Inc., and Cardinal Health

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Types of PPE

Macroeconomic Factors

Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War

Economic Growth of Emerging Countries

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Potential for New Entrants (Low to Moderate)

Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate to High)

Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate to High)

Threat of Substitute Products or Services (Low)

Industry Competition (High)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Infectious Disease Burden

Growing Aging Population

Rising Awareness of Workplace Safety in Healthcare

Market Restraints and Challenges

Improperly Fitting PPE

Regulatory Barriers

Supply Chain Challenges

Market Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Make PPE in America Act

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Market Regulations, by Leading Country/Region

United States

Europe

Japan

India

Australia

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Biodegradable Disposable Gloves

Microbial Neutralizing Masks

Advanced Surgical Gowns

Patent Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Takeaways

Market Breakdown, by Product Type

Face Masks

Eye and Face Protection

Hand Protection

Protective Clothing

Foot Protection

Respiratory Protection

Head Protection

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Company Share Analysis

Strategic Initiatives

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Market for Healthcare PPE: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

ESG Risk Ratings

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix



Companies Featured

3M

Alphaprotech

Ansell Ltd.

Armbrust American

B. Braun Se

Cardinal Health

Deroyal Industries Inc.

Dupont

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Molnlycke Ab

O&M Halyard

Paul Hartmann Ag

Prestige Ameritech

Top Glove Corp. Bhd

Winner Medical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdqw7k

