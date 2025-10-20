Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Research Report 2025: A $13.1 Billion Market by 2030 Dominated by 3M, Ansell, Top Glove, Molnlycke, O&M Halyard, Cardinal Health, Hartalega and Winner Medical

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for healthcare PPE equipment is expected to grow from $10.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $13.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
PPE, including gloves, gowns, aprons and masks, is vital in mitigating HAI-related risks. PPE functions as a frontline defense by protecting healthcare workers and patients from infectious agents during care delivery. Employers at healthcare organizations or institutions, such as hospitals, clinics, care homes, or other medical facilities, are legally obligated under health and safety laws to conduct risk assessments and implement control measures, including the provision and correct use of PPE, to reduce patient harm from exposure to infectious agents. As essential medical devices, PPE also falls under broader regulatory frameworks designed to ensure safety and efficacy. The routine use of PPE is reducing the incidence of HAIs and preventing the spread of infectious diseases in healthcare settings.
Gloves and protective clothing such as surgical gowns and isolation gowns are the most widely used PPE equipment in healthcare settings. The leading companies in the healthcare PPE market are 3M, Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, Molnlycke Health Care, O&M Halyard Inc., Cardinal Health, Hartalega and Winner Medical.
Report Scope
This report assesses the healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE) market. It analyzes this market's dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities, and discusses current and potential market size. It profiles leading companies, covering their revenues, product portfolios and recent developments. The report will enable companies in the healthcare industry to make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services related to PPE.
In this report, the healthcare PPE market is analyzed by product type and region. Product types include face masks, eye and face protection, hand protection, protective clothing, foot protection, respiratory protection and head protection. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report also provides analyses of the markets in certain countries: the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, the Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, the Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil and Argentina.
The base year for this market analysis is 2024. Estimates are made for 2025, and market projections, including compound annual growth rates (CAGRs), are provided for the forecast period from 2025 through 2030.
Report Includes
- 46 data tables and 45 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE)
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, and projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the growth of the PPE market
- Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the current market trends, market size and regulatory scenarios
- Information on the government guidelines for critical personal protective equipment, government initiatives and funding to the industry
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies and ESG trends of the market
- Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances
- Descriptive profiles of the leading global companies, including3M, Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corp. Bhd., Molnlycke Health Care, O&M Halyard Inc., and Cardinal Health
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|116
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$10.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Types of PPE
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War
- Economic Growth of Emerging Countries
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Potential for New Entrants (Low to Moderate)
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate to High)
- Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate to High)
- Threat of Substitute Products or Services (Low)
- Industry Competition (High)
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Infectious Disease Burden
- Growing Aging Population
- Rising Awareness of Workplace Safety in Healthcare
- Market Restraints and Challenges
- Improperly Fitting PPE
- Regulatory Barriers
- Supply Chain Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Markets
- Make PPE in America Act
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Market Regulations, by Leading Country/Region
- United States
- Europe
- Japan
- India
- Australia
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Biodegradable Disposable Gloves
- Microbial Neutralizing Masks
- Advanced Surgical Gowns
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Takeaways
- Market Breakdown, by Product Type
- Face Masks
- Eye and Face Protection
- Hand Protection
- Protective Clothing
- Foot Protection
- Respiratory Protection
- Head Protection
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Company Share Analysis
- Strategic Initiatives
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Market for Healthcare PPE: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
Companies Featured
- 3M
- Alphaprotech
- Ansell Ltd.
- Armbrust American
- B. Braun Se
- Cardinal Health
- Deroyal Industries Inc.
- Dupont
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- Molnlycke Ab
- O&M Halyard
- Paul Hartmann Ag
- Prestige Ameritech
- Top Glove Corp. Bhd
- Winner Medical Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdqw7k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment