Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sector Innovation Report: Hybrid Electric Vehicle Powertrains Q3 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Component volume of Hybrid Electric Vehicle Powertrain (excluding 48V MHEV) is projected to reach 16.3 million units by 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% through the forecast period, culminating in 21.5 million units by 2030.

Report Overview

This comprehensive report offers an exhaustive synthesis of developments in the global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Powertrains sector. It analyzes data from multiple sources to provide an up-to-date overview covering several key areas:

Latest Developments: Detailed insights into recent transactions and news in the sector are gathered from diverse data sources, and then standardized, offering consumable information for stakeholders.

Detailed insights into recent transactions and news in the sector are gathered from diverse data sources, and then standardized, offering consumable information for stakeholders. Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis: An overview of patent filings segmented by region, country, and notable applicants provides a deeper understanding of technological advancements and innovation trends.

An overview of patent filings segmented by region, country, and notable applicants provides a deeper understanding of technological advancements and innovation trends. Sector Forecast: The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future state of the global market, presenting actual volumes from 2020 to 2024 with forecasts projected from 2025 to 2030. It also includes a regional breakdown across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and South America, identifying growth drivers and market dynamics specific to each region.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future state of the global market, presenting actual volumes from 2020 to 2024 with forecasts projected from 2025 to 2030. It also includes a regional breakdown across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and South America, identifying growth drivers and market dynamics specific to each region. Key Companies: A summarization of leading global and regional component suppliers is provided, alongside insights into their product innovations and strategic initiatives.

A summarization of leading global and regional component suppliers is provided, alongside insights into their product innovations and strategic initiatives. Job Analytics: This section offers an extensive overview of job listings from top companies in the industry, detailed by country, required experience, and seniority levels. It provides an analytical look at occupational trends within the sector.

This section offers an extensive overview of job listings from top companies in the industry, detailed by country, required experience, and seniority levels. It provides an analytical look at occupational trends within the sector. Global Advertising Analytics: A broad analysis of sector-related advertisements, categorized by media type and geographic region, is presented for a clearer picture of advertising strategies.

Reasons to Buy:

Auto OEMs and component suppliers looking to refine their sales and marketing strategies will find the latest market evolutions discussed in deep detail.

Offers credible, detailed market data that serves to uncover potential growth avenues in specific regions.

Provides insights into competitive intelligence by analyzing leading component suppliers' market share and growth rates within the sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Latest Developments

Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis

Sector Forecast

Key Companies

Job Analytics

Global Ad Analytics

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Toyota

Volkswagen

Hyundai

Stellantis

Honda

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jltuga

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.