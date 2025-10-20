Willis Lease Finance Corporation Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (the “Company”), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and global provider of aviation services, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 before the market opens on November 4, 2025. The Company will host a conference call led by the executive management team that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers:

U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 330-6730

International: +1 (786) 297-8585

Conference ID: 2797388

A digital replay will be available two hours after the completion of the conference call. To access the replay, please visit our website at www.wlfc.global under the Investor Relations section for details.

About Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services. Willis Sustainable Fuels intends to develop, build and operate projects to help decarbonize aviation.

CONTACT: Scott B. Flaherty Executive Vice President &

Chief Financial Officer sflaherty@willislease.com 561.413.0112



