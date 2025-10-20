Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sector Innovation Report: xEV Traction Batteries Q3 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global xEV traction batteries market is on a robust growth trajectory, with forecasts indicating it will reach 37.6 million units by 2025, maintaining a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.9% from 2020 to 2025. Moving forward, the market is poised to continue expanding, showing a projected CAGR of 9.4% between 2025 and 2030, ultimately reaching 59 million units by 2030.

Report Scope

This report synthesizes data from diverse sources to offer a comprehensive overview of the xEV Traction Batteries global sector, encompassing several critical areas:

Latest Developments: Information on recent deals and news relevant to the sector is compiled and analyzed from a wide range of unstructured data sources, providing standardized, consumable insights.

Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis: An overview of patent filings within the sector is provided, categorized by region, country, and leading applicants, offering insight into technological trends and innovations.

Sector Forecast: Delivers an in-depth analysis of the global market, covering actual volumes from 2020 to 2024, with growth projections from 2025 to 2030. It also offers a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and South America-highlighting market size and regional growth drivers.

Key Companies: This section summarizes leading component suppliers at both global and regional levels and examines recent product innovations. Key strategic initiatives undertaken by these companies are also outlined.

Job Analytics: Offers a comprehensive overview of job listings from prominent firms within the industry, categorized by country, required experience, occupational trends, and levels of seniority.

Global Advertising Analytics: Provides an insightful overview of sector-related advertisements organized by media type and geographic location.

Key Topics Covered:

Latest Developments

Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis

Sector Forecast

Key Companies

Job Analytics

Global Ad Analytics

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

CATL

BYD

LG Energy Solution

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

