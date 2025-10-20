AI in Biotechnology Research Report 2025: An $11.4 Billion Market by 2030, Dominated by NVIDIA, Tempus AI, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Schrodinger, and Sophia Genetics

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Biotechnology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for AI in biotechnology was valued at $3.8 billion in 2024. The market is estimated to grow from $4.6 billion in 2025 to $11.4 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% from 2025 to 2030.
The report analyzes the trends in the global market for AI in biotechnology. It includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year of 2024 and estimated data for the forecast period 2025 through 2030.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the biotech industry by enabling faster, more precise and highly scalable operations in genetic engineering, personalized medicine, agricultural biotech and drug discovery. Biotech companies are using machine learning (ML) algorithms to evaluate complex biological data, predict protein structures, discover new drug candidates and improve diagnostic accuracy, including predictive analytics for early disease identification. AI also helps in optimizing manufacturing processes and supply chains, enabling it to have an impact across the entire biotech value chain.
The report focuses on the trends and challenges that affect the market. It includes an analysis of the competitive landscape, with the ranking of leading companies and their market shares. It offers company profiles that covers such details as financials, product portfolio and recent developments. It analyzes companies' environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives.
Report Includes
- 50 data tables and 57 additional tables
- An analysis of the current and future global markets for artificial intelligence (AI) in biotechnology
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data (sales figures) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the size of the market and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis based on product type, application, deployment type, end user, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impact of macroeconomic variables
- Discussion of the underlying opportunities and potential, with the development of novel products, drug discovery, clinical trials and other related applications
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model and global supply chain analyses
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including NVIDIA Corp., Tempus AI Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Schrodinger Inc., and Sophia Genetics
Companies Featured
- Abcellera Biologics Inc.
- Absci Corp.
- Atomwise Inc.
- Benevolentai
- Dnanexus Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Illumina Inc.
- Insilico Medicine
- Nvidia Corp.
- Qiagen
- Recursion
- Schrodinger Inc.
- Sophia Genetics
- Tempus Ai Inc.
- Xtalpi Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|142
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Market Insights
- Emerging Technologies
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Potential Applications of AI in Biotechnology
- Use Cases
- Use Case 1: Drug Discovery
- Use Case 2: Personalized Medicine
- AI's Impact on the Biotech Value Chain
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Demographic Factors
- Geopolitical Factors
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Need for More Effective Drug Discovery and Development Process
- Shift to Personalized Medicine
- Growing Demand for Effective and Early Diagnosis
- Rising Investments in AI in Biopharmaceuticals
- Aging Population and the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Market Restraints
- Data Quality and Bias
- Integration Hurdles
- Ethical Concerns
- Market Opportunities
- AI in Synthetic Biology
- Convergence of AI and Quantum Computing
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario
- United States
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Trends/Technologies
- Key Takeaways
- Agentic AI
- Generative AI
- Federated Learning
- Advanced Neural Networks
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Overview
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Software
- Services
- Market Analysis by Deployment Type
- Key Takeaways
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
- Market Analysis by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Drug Discovery
- Clinical Trials and Optimization
- Diagnostics
- Other Applications
- Market Analysis by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Contract Manufacturing and Development Organizations
- Other End Users
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Analysis
- Strategic Initiatives
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- Investment Landscape
Chapter 8 Sustainability in AI in Biotechnology Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability Trends and Company Initiatives
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Concluding Remarks
