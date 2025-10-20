AI in Biotechnology Research Report 2025: An $11.4 Billion Market by 2030, Dominated by NVIDIA, Tempus AI, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Schrodinger, and Sophia Genetics

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Biotechnology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for AI in biotechnology was valued at $3.8 billion in 2024. The market is estimated to grow from $4.6 billion in 2025 to $11.4 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% from 2025 to 2030.

The report analyzes the trends in the global market for AI in biotechnology. It includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year of 2024 and estimated data for the forecast period 2025 through 2030.







Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the biotech industry by enabling faster, more precise and highly scalable operations in genetic engineering, personalized medicine, agricultural biotech and drug discovery. Biotech companies are using machine learning (ML) algorithms to evaluate complex biological data, predict protein structures, discover new drug candidates and improve diagnostic accuracy, including predictive analytics for early disease identification. AI also helps in optimizing manufacturing processes and supply chains, enabling it to have an impact across the entire biotech value chain.



The report focuses on the trends and challenges that affect the market. It includes an analysis of the competitive landscape, with the ranking of leading companies and their market shares. It offers company profiles that covers such details as financials, product portfolio and recent developments. It analyzes companies' environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives.



Report Includes

50 data tables and 57 additional tables

An analysis of the current and future global markets for artificial intelligence (AI) in biotechnology

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data (sales figures) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size of the market and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis based on product type, application, deployment type, end user, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impact of macroeconomic variables

Discussion of the underlying opportunities and potential, with the development of novel products, drug discovery, clinical trials and other related applications

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model and global supply chain analyses

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including NVIDIA Corp., Tempus AI Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Schrodinger Inc., and Sophia Genetics

Companies Featured

Abcellera Biologics Inc.

Absci Corp.

Atomwise Inc.

Benevolentai

Dnanexus Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Illumina Inc.

Insilico Medicine

Nvidia Corp.

Qiagen

Recursion

Schrodinger Inc.

Sophia Genetics

Tempus Ai Inc.

Xtalpi Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Overview

Current Market Scenario

Segmental Analysis

Regional Market Insights

Emerging Technologies

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Potential Applications of AI in Biotechnology

Use Cases

Use Case 1: Drug Discovery

Use Case 2: Personalized Medicine

AI's Impact on the Biotech Value Chain

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Demographic Factors

Geopolitical Factors

Impact of U.S. Tariffs

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Need for More Effective Drug Discovery and Development Process

Shift to Personalized Medicine

Growing Demand for Effective and Early Diagnosis

Rising Investments in AI in Biopharmaceuticals

Aging Population and the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Market Restraints

Data Quality and Bias

Integration Hurdles

Ethical Concerns

Market Opportunities

AI in Synthetic Biology

Convergence of AI and Quantum Computing

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Scenario

United States

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Trends/Technologies

Key Takeaways

Agentic AI

Generative AI

Federated Learning

Advanced Neural Networks

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Overview

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Software

Services

Market Analysis by Deployment Type

Key Takeaways

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Analysis by Application

Key Takeaways

Drug Discovery

Clinical Trials and Optimization

Diagnostics

Other Applications

Market Analysis by End User

Key Takeaways

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Manufacturing and Development Organizations

Other End Users

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Analysis

Strategic Initiatives

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Investment Landscape

Chapter 8 Sustainability in AI in Biotechnology Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability Trends and Company Initiatives

ESG Risk Ratings

Concluding Remarks

