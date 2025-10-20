Bishop Street Underwriters Launches MGA Incubator; Hires Industry Veterans Luke Porter and Andrew Shrout to Drive Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Street Underwriters (“Bishop Street”), a RedBird Capital Partners portfolio company, today announced the rollout of Bishop Street Program Managers (“BSPM”), an incubator for developing managing general agents (“MGA”). Embedded within the Bishop Street ecosystem, Bishop Street Program Managers will partner with entrepreneurial underwriters to capitalize on emergent trends across the insurance industry and jumpstart the launch of specialty MGAs.

Backed by the scale, expertise and underwriting track record of Bishop Street’s over $600 million GWP platform, BSPM will provide the infrastructure, back-office capabilities, capital capacity and insurer relationships necessary to bring de novo specialized insurance opportunities to market at speed. As part of BSPM, underwriters will benefit from exposure to Bishop Street’s comprehensive shared services model, enhancing business operations across compliance, technology, distribution and data analytics, with support from an embedded AI-enhanced underwriting workbench. With a turnkey system setup customizable to specific niches, BSPM can bring new MGAs to market as quick as 90 days, providing a seamless launch experience for underwriters looking to enter the market with momentum.

To support the rollout of BSPM, as well as broader strategic initiatives, Bishop Street has also announced a sequence of executive leadership hires, further rounding out the firm’s executive team with a deep bench of talent and expertise:

Luke Porter, President of Bishop Street Program Managers – A career underwriter and industry veteran with specialized experience implementing and managing de novo programs and insurtech platforms, Luke will lead Bishop Street’s MGA incubator. He joins from Mission Underwriters, where he managed program rollout and expansion efforts across the firm’s portfolio.

– A career underwriter and industry veteran with specialized experience implementing and managing de novo programs and insurtech platforms, Luke will lead Bishop Street’s MGA incubator. He joins from Mission Underwriters, where he managed program rollout and expansion efforts across the firm’s portfolio. Andrew Shrout, CPCU, Chief Strategy Officer of Bishop Street Program Managers – As Chief Strategy Officer, Andrew will rely on decades of experience in strategic marketing, organizational transformation and operational sustainability to drive the execution of BSPM’s long-term growth strategy.





Commenting on the launch of BSPM, Luke Porter, President of Bishop Street Program Managers, said, “Operating within the Bishop Street platform truly makes our incubator program unique in the de novo space. With established insurer relationships, multi-faceted leadership expertise and a myriad of distribution opportunities, we take the grunt work out of launching a specialty MGA. I look forward to helping entrepreneurial underwriters own their niche — launching fully operational programs faster, more efficiently and with advanced data, compliance and distribution tools built in from day one.”

“Our proven track record in M&A to date has created the ideal foundation for a platform that can bring quality MGAs to market at speed, supported by cross-platform resources and industry leading technology,” said Chad Levine, CEO of Bishop Street. “As we focus on accelerating growth and building long-term value across the portfolio, we’re pleased to roll out Bishop Street Program Managers as a complementary offering to help launch the MGAs of the future. With Luke and Andrew’s expertise and our platform capabilities, we’re positioned to be the partner of choice for underwriters with niche expertise and an appetite for growth.”

Mike Zabik, Partner at RedBird Capital Partners, added, “Looking across the Bishop Street portfolio from a macro perspective, establishing incubator capabilities is the logical next step as the firm continues to execute on innovative growth strategies and initiatives. The addition of Luke, Andrew and Dan enhances Bishop Street’s best-in-class team with market-specific specialized expertise to support sustainable long-term growth.”

The launch of Bishop Street Program Managers follows the strategic addition of Dan Latinsky to the Bishop Street team as Chief Risk Officer. In this role, Dan will be responsible for furthering Bishop Street’s capabilities in underwriting excellence, profitability monitoring, actuarial and pricing discipline and overall portfolio composition and strategy. Dan is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and joins from Obsidian Insurance Holdings, where he oversaw pricing and profitability monitoring across the company’s program portfolio. Building on the strong pedigree of talent at Bishop Street, the expanded leadership team will leverage over 100 years of combined cross-sector experience to execute growth initiatives on a global scale, building on the acquisitions of Avid Insurance, Aerospace Insurance Managers, Landmark Underwriting, Ethos Specialty’s Transactional Liability unit, Conifer Insurance Services and Verve Services.

About Bishop Street Underwriters

Bishop Street Underwriters, a RedBird Capital Partners portfolio company, seeks to partner with Managing General Agents (“MGAs”) as well as niche underwriting teams. Bishop Street aims to combine their best-in-class (re)insurance executive team's vision with RedBird’s strong track record, expertise and network in the financial services sector to build a differentiated platform that is uniquely positioned to capitalize on secular growth tailwinds in the industry. For more information, please go to www.bishopstreetuw.com.

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies with strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. The firm currently manages $12 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business building mandate that focuses on three core industry verticals – Financial Services, Sports and Media & Entertainment. Over his 30-year investment career, Cardinale has partnered with founders and entrepreneurs to build some of the most iconic growth companies in their respective industries. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.

