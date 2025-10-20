China DNA Sequencing Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030, Dominated by BGI, Novogene, Berry Genomics, Annoroad Gene Technology, and Burning Rock Dx

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Chinese Market for DNA Sequencing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese DNA sequencing market is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The Chinese DNA sequencing market has seen rapid growth, with next-generation sequencing (NGS) continuing to grow. The demand for precision medicine is a driver of this growth, as is the increased use of DNA sequencing in healthcare, agriculture and research. Continued improvements in sequencing platforms and bioinformatics tools make genomic analysis even faster, more accurate and cheaper, which is fueling advances in oncology diagnostics, reproductive health, infectious disease surveillance, and large-scale population genomics projects.

Major companies in the domestic market, including BGI Genomics, Novogene and Berry Genomics, are driving large-scale sequencing projects, and increasing governmental investments and synergistic collaboration opportunities with hospitals and academia have increased the pace of adoption in the market.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the Chinese market for DNA sequencing and analyzes market trends. It includes revenue ($ million) for the base year data for 2024 and estimated data for 2025, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecasts through the end of 2030. The market analyzed by products and services, technology, applications, end-users and provinces. The provinces covered in this study include Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong and others.



In this report, "China" refers to mainland China and does not include Hong Kong, Macao, or Taiwan. Mainland China has 31 province-level regions, including 22 provinces, four province-level municipalities (cities) and five province-level autonomous regions. Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong are also discussed in this report.



The report also highlights developments related to venture capital and corporate investments, regulatory trends and enterprise strategies of key firms and potential future opportunities stemming from AI-driven sequences of precision medicine and population genomics programs. The combination of in-depth market forecasts, macroeconomic analysis and tariff assessments makes this report a critical resource for stakeholders, investors and policymakers seeking to understand and take advantage of the rapidly developing Chinese DNA sequencing sector. The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It also analyzes emerging technologies related to the market.



The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking or share of key companies. It also has a dedicated section of company profiles that covers details of leading companies.

Report Includes

16 data tables and 40 additional tables

Overview and an analysis of the Chinese market for DNA sequencing technologies

Analyses of the Chinese market trends, with revenue data from 2022-2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the market, along with a market share analysis by product and service type, technology, application, end user andprovinces

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model and global supply chain analysis

Discussion of emerging trends and opportunities in next-generation DNA sequencing technologies and applications in research and clinical markets

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including BGI, Novogene Co. Ltd., Berry Genomics, Annoroad Gene Technology, and Burning Rock Dx.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview and Market Definition

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Impact of the U.S. Tariffs

Direct Impact on Global Companies (e.g., Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Indirect Impact: Catalyzing Domestic Growth and Self-Sufficiency in China

Impact on Market Structure and Long-Term Dynamics

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Government Investment and National Strategic Initiatives

Innovation and Technological Advances - Making Sequencing Affordable

Growing Demand for Precision Medicine and Oncology Genomics

Market Restraints

High Cost of DNA Sequencing Technologies and Operational Barriers

Regulatory Complexity and Data Privacy Challenges

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Precision Medicine

Growth in Non-invasive Prenatal Testing

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Chinese DNA Sequencing Industry Regulatory Scenario

Key Regulatory Authorities

Human Genetic Resources (HGR) Regulations

Clinical Use of DNA Sequencing

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Long-Read Sequencing Technologies

Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics

Single-Cell DNA Sequencing

Ultra-Low-Input Sequencing

CRISPR-Cas9 and Genome Editing Integration with Sequencing Technologies

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in DNA Sequencing

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Analysis by Product and Service

Instruments and Consumables

Services

Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Analysis, by Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Third-Generation Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Pyrosequencing

Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Analysis, by Application

Biopharma

Microbiology

Agriculture

Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Analysis, by End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Research

Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Analysis, by Province

Guangdong

Beijing

Shanghai

Other Chinese Regional Markets

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Domestic Companies

International Companies

Chapter 8 Appendix



Companies Featured

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Annoroad Gene Technology

Berry Genomics

BGI

Burning Rock Dx

Capitalbio Technology Co. Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Novogene Co. Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc

Pacbio

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odv04v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.