China DNA Sequencing Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030, Dominated by BGI, Novogene, Berry Genomics, Annoroad Gene Technology, and Burning Rock Dx

The Chinese DNA sequencing market is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
The Chinese DNA sequencing market has seen rapid growth, with next-generation sequencing (NGS) continuing to grow. The demand for precision medicine is a driver of this growth, as is the increased use of DNA sequencing in healthcare, agriculture and research. Continued improvements in sequencing platforms and bioinformatics tools make genomic analysis even faster, more accurate and cheaper, which is fueling advances in oncology diagnostics, reproductive health, infectious disease surveillance, and large-scale population genomics projects.
Major companies in the domestic market, including BGI Genomics, Novogene and Berry Genomics, are driving large-scale sequencing projects, and increasing governmental investments and synergistic collaboration opportunities with hospitals and academia have increased the pace of adoption in the market.
Report Scope
This report provides an overview of the Chinese market for DNA sequencing and analyzes market trends. It includes revenue ($ million) for the base year data for 2024 and estimated data for 2025, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecasts through the end of 2030. The market analyzed by products and services, technology, applications, end-users and provinces. The provinces covered in this study include Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong and others.
In this report, "China" refers to mainland China and does not include Hong Kong, Macao, or Taiwan. Mainland China has 31 province-level regions, including 22 provinces, four province-level municipalities (cities) and five province-level autonomous regions. Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong are also discussed in this report.
The report also highlights developments related to venture capital and corporate investments, regulatory trends and enterprise strategies of key firms and potential future opportunities stemming from AI-driven sequences of precision medicine and population genomics programs. The combination of in-depth market forecasts, macroeconomic analysis and tariff assessments makes this report a critical resource for stakeholders, investors and policymakers seeking to understand and take advantage of the rapidly developing Chinese DNA sequencing sector. The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It also analyzes emerging technologies related to the market.
The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking or share of key companies. It also has a dedicated section of company profiles that covers details of leading companies.
Report Includes
- 16 data tables and 40 additional tables
- Overview and an analysis of the Chinese market for DNA sequencing technologies
- Analyses of the Chinese market trends, with revenue data from 2022-2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the market, along with a market share analysis by product and service type, technology, application, end user andprovinces
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model and global supply chain analysis
- Discussion of emerging trends and opportunities in next-generation DNA sequencing technologies and applications in research and clinical markets
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including BGI, Novogene Co. Ltd., Berry Genomics, Annoroad Gene Technology, and Burning Rock Dx.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Segmental Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Impact of the U.S. Tariffs
- Direct Impact on Global Companies (e.g., Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific)
- Indirect Impact: Catalyzing Domestic Growth and Self-Sufficiency in China
- Impact on Market Structure and Long-Term Dynamics
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Government Investment and National Strategic Initiatives
- Innovation and Technological Advances - Making Sequencing Affordable
- Growing Demand for Precision Medicine and Oncology Genomics
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of DNA Sequencing Technologies and Operational Barriers
- Regulatory Complexity and Data Privacy Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Expansion of Precision Medicine
- Growth in Non-invasive Prenatal Testing
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Chinese DNA Sequencing Industry Regulatory Scenario
- Key Regulatory Authorities
- Human Genetic Resources (HGR) Regulations
- Clinical Use of DNA Sequencing
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Long-Read Sequencing Technologies
- Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing
- Nanopore Sequencing
- Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics
- Single-Cell DNA Sequencing
- Ultra-Low-Input Sequencing
- CRISPR-Cas9 and Genome Editing Integration with Sequencing Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in DNA Sequencing
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Analysis by Product and Service
- Instruments and Consumables
- Services
- Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Analysis, by Technology
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Third-Generation Sequencing
- Sanger Sequencing
- Pyrosequencing
- Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Analysis, by Application
- Biopharma
- Microbiology
- Agriculture
- Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Analysis, by End User
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Clinical Research
- Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Analysis, by Province
- Guangdong
- Beijing
- Shanghai
- Other Chinese Regional Markets
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Domestic Companies
- International Companies
Chapter 8 Appendix
Companies Featured
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Annoroad Gene Technology
- Berry Genomics
- BGI
- Burning Rock Dx
- Capitalbio Technology Co. Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- Novogene Co. Ltd.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc
- Pacbio
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
