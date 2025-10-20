Instrumentation Market Innovation Report, Q3 2025: Annual Volumes Set to Decline by 100 Thousand Units by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sector Innovation Report: Instrumentation Q3 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global instrument cluster market, specifically for analogue components, is forecasted to witness a negative CAGR of 0.5%, with an estimated volume decline from 2.7 million units in 2025 to 2.6 million units by 2030.

Scope of the Report

The report offers a detailed overview of the global instrumentation sector, compiling data from various sources to provide a comprehensive analysis:

Latest Developments: This section discusses recent deals, news, and trends within the sector, meticulously analyzed and standardized for clarity.

This section discusses recent deals, news, and trends within the sector, meticulously analyzed and standardized for clarity. Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis: An overview of patent filings globally, analyzed by region, country, and top applicants, highlighting technological advancements in the sector.

An overview of patent filings globally, analyzed by region, country, and top applicants, highlighting technological advancements in the sector. Sector Forecast: In-depth analysis of the global market, including actual and projected volumes from 2020 to 2030. A regional assessment covers Asia-Pacific, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America, emphasizing sector size and growth drivers.

In-depth analysis of the global market, including actual and projected volumes from 2020 to 2030. A regional assessment covers Asia-Pacific, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America, emphasizing sector size and growth drivers. Key Companies: A summary of leading component suppliers at both global and regional levels, including recent product innovations and strategic initiatives.

A summary of leading component suppliers at both global and regional levels, including recent product innovations and strategic initiatives. Job Analytics: Comprehensive overview of industry job listings, sorted by country, required experience, trends, and seniority levels.

Comprehensive overview of industry job listings, sorted by country, required experience, trends, and seniority levels. Global Advertising Analytics: Insightful overview of sector-related advertisements, categorized by media type and geographic location.

Reasons to Buy:

Auto OEMs and component suppliers acquire actionable insights to devise sales and marketing strategies based on evolving market conditions.

Authentic market data with in-depth analysis helps uncover emerging growth opportunities across regions.

Gain competitive intelligence about key component suppliers, including information on market share and growth rates.

Key Topics Covered:

Latest Developments

Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis

Sector Forecast

Key Companies

Job Analytics

Global Ad Analytics

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Continental

Denso

Marelli Holdings

Robert Bosch

