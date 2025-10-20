Patient Monitoring Devices Research Report 2025: A Global $55+ Billion Market by 2030, Dominated by GE HealthCare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, and Abbott

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Monitoring Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the global patient monitoring device market and analyzes its trends. It covers a range of products, some of which are disease-specific, and others that are used for all patients.
The report includes global revenue ($ millions), with 2024 as the base year, estimates for 2025 and forecasts through 2030. The market is segmented based on device connectivity, product type, end user and region. The regions covered in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa, with a focus on major countries in each region.
The report focuses on the significant trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses patents and emerging technologies related to the market.
The market analysis covers the distribution of patient monitoring devices to various end users, including hospitals, home care, medical practitioners and clinics, diagnostic centers and laboratories, primary healthcare and community healthcare centers and others.
The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking/share of key businesses in the global patient monitoring devices market. There is also a dedicated section of company profiles that covers details of leading businesses, such as Abbott, GE HealthCare, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corp., Omron Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Natus Medical, Schiller AG, Nova Biomedical and Boston Scientific Corp.
Report Includes
- 55 data tables and 53 additional tables
- An analysis of the global markets for patient monitoring devices
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis based on product (device) type, connectivity type, end user and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain analyses and case studies
- Emphasis on the increasingly stringent government regulations as well as the increasing adoption of miniaturized multi-sensing devices in chronic disease management and self-health management
- An analysis of patents, emerging trends and new developments in the industry
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including GE HealthCare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, and Abbott
Companies Featured
- Abbott
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic
- Natus
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- Nova Biomedical
- Omron Corp.
- Schiller
- Spacelabs Healthcare
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|162
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$36.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$55.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition
- Trends Shaping the Future of Patient Monitoring Devices
- Patient Monitoring Devices: Product Analysis
- Multiparameter Patient Monitors
- Blood Pressure Monitors
- Cardiac Monitoring Devices
- Other Devices
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants (Moderate to High)
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
- Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate to High)
- Threat of Substitutes (Low)
- Level of Competitiveness (Low)
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Economic Growth and Healthcare Spending
- Aging Population
- Government Regulations and Health Policies
- Disease Burden
- Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on the Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Adoption of Wireless Monitoring Devices
- Surging Demand for Home-Based Healthcare
- Market Restraints
- Risks Associated with Invasive Patient Monitoring Devices
- High Cost of Patient Monitoring Devices
- Regulatory and Reimbursement Issues
- Market Opportunities
- Integration with Electronic Health Records
- High Growth Potential in Emerging Markets
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Regulations and Standards by Select Country or Region
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- AI-Powered Predictive Analytics
- Adoption of Wearable Continuous Health Monitors
- High Demand for Noninvasive Patient Monitoring Devices
- Patent Analysis
- Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Device Connectivity
- Key Takeaways
- Wired Connectivity
- Wireless Connectivity
- Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Equipment
- Services
- Supplies and Accessories
- Patient Monitoring Devices Market by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Hospitals
- Home Care
- Medical Practitioners and Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers and Laboratories
- Primary Healthcare and Community Healthcare Centers
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Market Shares of Leading Companies
- Strategic Analysis
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Product Approvals and Launches
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in Patient Monitoring Devices
- Status of ESG in the Patient Monitoring Devices Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7f96l7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment