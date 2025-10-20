2025 U.S. Tour Operators Industry Market Research Report with Updated Recession Risk Analysis & Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tour Operators - 2025 U.S. Industry Market Research Report with Updated Recession Risk Analysis & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 78-page 2025 Tour Operators Market Research Report is one of the most comprehensive and in-depth assessments of the industry in the United States with over 100+ data sets covering 2016-2029.



This report is full of industry insights including historical and forecasted market size, revenue and industry breakdowns by product lines, size of company, concentration segmentation, business structure, customer type, state and MSA, profitability, financial ratios, balance sheet benchmarks, BCG matrix, extensive statistics by state and MSA, operating expense details, workforce composition, industry consolidation analysis, sector benchmarks, employee productivity, price inflation, pay bands for the top 20 industry jobs, trend analysis and forecasts on numerous industry statistics including companies, locations, employees, pay, and much more.



The Tour Operators industry includes companies primarily engaged in arranging and assembling tours. The tours are sold through travel agencies or tour operators. Travel or wholesale tour operators are included in this industry.



This report was developed utilizing the results from extensive business surveys and econometrics. Professionals utilize this report for market sizing, industry analysis, benchmarking, forecasting, strategic planning, market analysis, due diligence, valuation, sales & marketing strategy, operational streamlining, organizational strategy, evaluating opportunities, and many other analyses.



Below are a few of the hundreds of stats from the report:

INDUSTRY SIZE

In 2024, industry sales were $11.9 billion

INDUSTRY GROWTH

Over the past 5 years, the industry has declined at an annual rate of -4.1%

COMPANY GROWTH

There are 3,514 companies in the industry

SALES PER COMPANY

In 2024, the average sales per company was $3.4 million

INFLATION & PRICING

Inflation has averaged 0.4% over the past 5 years

PROFITABILITY

For unprofitable companies, the average net loss is -7.9%

PRODUCTIVITY ANALYSIS

Employee productivity is $268,595

EXPENSE BENCHMARKING

2.4% of expenses is spent on health insurance

OPERATING EXPENSES

In 2024, industry operating expenses grew 3.5%

PAYROLL BY STATE

California averages $57,952 in payroll per employee

JOB CATEGORIZATION BENCHMARKS

11.3% of employees in the industry are in management positions

Benchmark against 25 other job categories

JOB CATEGORIZATION PAY RANGES

The average industry hourly pay for office and administrative jobs is $23.06

Key Topics Covered:



SECTION ONE



REVENUE & GROWTH ANALYSIS



Industry Growth Details

Industry Revenue, Companies, Locations

2016-2024 historicals, 2025 & 5-yr forecasts

Growth Benchmarks

Revenue per Company & Location

2016-2024 historicals, 2025 & 5-yr forecasts

Revenue by Product Lines

% of Revenue from Product Lines

BCG Income vs Revenue Growth Matrix

Service Subsectors vs. Industry

Total Revenue by Industry Segments

Concentration, Size, Structure & Franchise

Total Revenue per State

Revenue per State and State Rankings

Revenue per Capita by State

Revenue per Capita and State Rankings

Revenue per Metropolitan Statistical Area



Revenue per Capita per Metropolitan Statistical Area



Revenue per Company by Industry Segment

Concentration, Business Size, & Business Structure

Revenue per Location by Industry Segment

Concentration, Size, Structure, & Franchise

Revenue per Location by State

Revenue per Location and State Rankings

Revenue per Location per MSA



Industry Segmentation by Business Size

Revenue, Companies, Locations, Employees & Payroll

Absolute Figures & % of Industry

Industry Consolidation Analysis

Revenue, Companies, Locations & Employees

2019 vs. 2024 by Business Size

Industry Consolidation Benchmarks

Revenue per Company, Location & Employee

2019 vs. 2024 by Business Size

Industry Segmentation by Top 50 Companies

Revenue, Locations, Employees & Payroll

Absolute Figures & % of Industry

Sector Concentration Benchmarks

% of Sector Revenue from the Top 50 Companies

12 Sectors

Industry Segmentation by Business Structure

Revenue, Companies, Locations, Employees & Payroll

Absolute Figures & % of Industry

Pricing & Inflation

Annual Inflation - Indexed to 2006

2016-2024 historicals, 2025 & 5-yr forecasts

Monthly Inflation Figures for the Past 4 Years

Service Subsector Growth

Revenue and 5-Year CAGR

12 Subsectors

Service Subsector Analysis

Revenue per Company

Revenue per Location

12 Subsectors

Service Subsector Analysis

Revenue per Employee

Payroll per Employee

SECTION TWO



COST & FINANCIAL ANALYSIS



Profitability & Financial Ratio Analysis

Percent of Companies that are Profitable

Average Net Income as a Percent of Revenue

10 Financial Ratios

Balance Sheet Benchmarks

17 Asset & 14 Liabilities Categories

Indexed at 100 to Total Revenue

Operating Expenses

Industry Operating Expenses

Industry Revenue vs. Operating Expense Growth

Operating Expense as a Percent of Revenue

2016-2024 historicals, 2025 & 5-yr forecasts

Operating Expenses by Company & Location

Operating Expenses per Company

Operating Expenses per Location

Revenue vs. Expenses Growth per Location

2016-2024 historicals, 2025 & 5-yr forecasts

Operating Expense Detail

32 Categories covering Employee, Property, Equipment, IT, Inventory, & Miscellaneous Costs

% of Cost Structure

Productivity & Industry Employment

Revenue per Employee

Total Industry Employees

Employees per Company

2016-2024 historicals, 2025 & 5-yr forecasts

Employee Productivity by Segments

Revenue per Employee

Concentration, Business Size, Structure & Franchise

Employee Productivity by State

Revenue per Employee and State Rankings

Employee Productivity per MSA

Revenue per Employee

Industry Payroll

Payroll per Employee

Payroll per Company

Payroll per Location

2016-2024 historicals, 2025 & 5-yr forecasts

Workforce Composition Benchmarks

17 Job Categories across Management & Finance, Sales, Services, Marketing, Ops, IT, & Others

Percent of Industry's Employees

Job Categorization Pay Ranges

17 Job Categories across Management & Finance, Sales, Services, Marketing, Ops, IT, & Others

Pay Bands (10%, 25%, Mean, 75%, 90%)

Top 20 Jobs Breakdown

Percent of Total Employees by Job

Rank Ordered by Top 20 Job Categories

Pay Ranges of Top 20 Jobs

Pay Bands (10%, 25%, Mean, 75%, 90%)

Payroll per Company by Segments

Concentration, Business Size, & Business Structure

Payroll per Location by Segments

Concentration, Business Size, Structure, & Franchise

Payroll per Employee by Segments

Concentration, Business Size, Structure, & Franchise

Payroll per Employee by State

Payroll per Employee

State Rankings

Payroll per Employee per MSA



Employees per Company by Segments

Concentration, Business Size, & Business Structure

Employees per Company by Segments

Concentration, Business Size, Structure, & Franchise

Total Employment by State

Number of Employees and State Rankings

Population to Every Employee by State

Number of Residents to Industry Employee

State Rankings

Total Employment per MSA



Locations per Company by Segments

Concentration, Business Size, & Business Structure

Locations per MSA



About the Analyst



