Top 5 Transformative Technologies Projected to Revolutionize Life by 2035: Artificial Superintelligence Will Be Pivotal

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tech in 2035: Strategic Intelligence" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapid evolution of technology promises to radically transform our lives by 2035. As the global landscape shifts due to demographics, climate change, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions, technological innovation looms at the forefront. This comprehensive report delves into crucial technologies such as artificial superintelligence, quantum computing, polyfunctional robots, advanced batteries, and brain-computer interfaces, predicting their impact over the next decade.

The report highlights a forthcoming quantum revolution by 2035, predicting significant advancements in drug discovery and complex financial modeling. By then, polyfunctional robots are expected to execute over 50 distinct tasks without modification, alleviating labor shortages across diverse industries. Additionally, brain-computer interfaces, gene editing, and 4D printing are anticipated to reach commercialization, offering new solutions to contemporary challenges.

Report Scope:

Identifies the 15 most transformative technologies projected to revolutionize life by 2035, featuring artificial superintelligence as a pivotal breakthrough.

Explores applications and use cases across industries for each technology, projecting developmental trajectories leading to 2035.

Includes insights on quantum computing, polyfunctional robots, brain-computer interfaces, and small modular reactors.

Reasons to Buy:

Gain a strategic understanding of the emerging technological landscape crucial for navigating the upcoming era of metamorphosis.

Discover how shifts in demographic trends, climate change, and geopolitical dynamics are fueling innovation and tech adoption.

The report covers transformative advancements from artificial superintelligence to cryptocurrencies, SMRs, and space mining, realigning industries while tackling global issues like labor shortages and food security.

This insightful analysis equips enterprises, governments, and individuals with the knowledge to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing world. Understanding these technological trajectories is essential as we approach a future redefined by unprecedented possibilities.

Key Topics Covered:

The World in 2035

Technologies in Focus Artificial Superintelligence Quantum Computing Polyfunctional Robots Batteries Brain-Computer Interfaces Cryptocurrencies Smart Cities Small Modular Reactors Satellites Gene Editing Drones Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing Vertical Farming Space Mining 4D Printing

Appendices Glossary Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology



