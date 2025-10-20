Top 5 Transformative Technologies Projected to Revolutionize Life by 2035: Artificial Superintelligence Will Be Pivotal

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tech in 2035: Strategic Intelligence" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rapid evolution of technology promises to radically transform our lives by 2035. As the global landscape shifts due to demographics, climate change, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions, technological innovation looms at the forefront. This comprehensive report delves into crucial technologies such as artificial superintelligence, quantum computing, polyfunctional robots, advanced batteries, and brain-computer interfaces, predicting their impact over the next decade.
The report highlights a forthcoming quantum revolution by 2035, predicting significant advancements in drug discovery and complex financial modeling. By then, polyfunctional robots are expected to execute over 50 distinct tasks without modification, alleviating labor shortages across diverse industries. Additionally, brain-computer interfaces, gene editing, and 4D printing are anticipated to reach commercialization, offering new solutions to contemporary challenges.
Report Scope:
- Identifies the 15 most transformative technologies projected to revolutionize life by 2035, featuring artificial superintelligence as a pivotal breakthrough.
- Explores applications and use cases across industries for each technology, projecting developmental trajectories leading to 2035.
- Includes insights on quantum computing, polyfunctional robots, brain-computer interfaces, and small modular reactors.
Reasons to Buy:
- Gain a strategic understanding of the emerging technological landscape crucial for navigating the upcoming era of metamorphosis.
- Discover how shifts in demographic trends, climate change, and geopolitical dynamics are fueling innovation and tech adoption.
- The report covers transformative advancements from artificial superintelligence to cryptocurrencies, SMRs, and space mining, realigning industries while tackling global issues like labor shortages and food security.
This insightful analysis equips enterprises, governments, and individuals with the knowledge to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing world. Understanding these technological trajectories is essential as we approach a future redefined by unprecedented possibilities.
Key Topics Covered:
- The World in 2035
- Technologies in Focus
- Artificial Superintelligence
- Quantum Computing
- Polyfunctional Robots
- Batteries
- Brain-Computer Interfaces
- Cryptocurrencies
- Smart Cities
- Small Modular Reactors
- Satellites
- Gene Editing
- Drones
- Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing
- Vertical Farming
- Space Mining
- 4D Printing
- Appendices
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Thematic Research Methodology
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- ABB
- ADAC Luftrettung
- AeroFarms
- AgiBot
- Agility Robotics
- Airbus
- Aleph Alpha
- Amazon
- Anthropic
- Antora
- Apptronik
- Archer
- Aro Robotic Systems
- Astrobotic
- Autel Robotics
- Autodesk
- Autorflight
- Avolon
- BAE Systems
- Beam Therapeutics
- Bico
- Blackrock Neurotech
- Block
- Boeing
- Boston Dynamics
- Breez
- BYD
- CapellaSpace
- CATL
- CNNC
- Coinbase
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Dassault Systemes
- DeepMind
- Delair
- Diligent Robotics
- DoorDash
- Dow
- Editas Medicines
- Egenesis
- Ehang
- Elbit Systems
- Equinix
- Eve
- Factorial
- Figure AI
- Foxconn
- Freefly Systems
- Galoy
- GoTo Foods
- Graines Voltz
- Graphite Bio
- GrowUp Farms
- GXO Logistics
- Hetbot
- Hitachi
- HP
- HPE
- IBM
- ID Quantique
- Inbrain Neuroelectronics
- Intellia Therapeutics
- IonQ
- Ispace
- Kairos Power
- Kraken
- Kuka
- Last Energy
- Leonardo
- Lightning Labs
- Lightspark
- Lilium
- Lockheed Martin
- Locus Biosciences
- Materialise
- Meta
- Mistral AI
- Motif Neurotech
- Mynaric
- NASA
- Neuralink
- Nuscale
- Nvidia
- Oklo
- OpenAI
- Oracle
- Organovo
- Panasonic
- Paradromics
- Phoenix
- Pivotal
- Precision Neuroscience
- Quantinuum
- Quantum Systems
- ReFarm
- Reflection AI
- Ripple
- Rolls-Royce-SMR
- Rosatom
- Safe Superintelligence
- Samsung
- Siemens
- Solid Power
- Standard Power
- Stellantis
- Strike
- Synchron
- Synthego
- Terra Power
- Tessera
- Textron
- Toyota
- TransAstra
- Uber
- United Airlines
- Vertical
- Verve Therapeutics
- Virgin Atlantic
- Volocopter
- Voltage
- Wing
- Workr Labs.
- X Energy
- xAI
- Yuneec
- Zipline
- Zortax
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alxydl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.