Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Marex Group PLC (“Marex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRX) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Marex Group PLC (“Marex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRX) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Marex securities between May 16, 2024 and August 5, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On October 9, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company sold over-the-counter financial instruments to itself; (2) Marex had inconsistencies in its financial statements between its subsidiaries and related parties, including as to intercompany receivables and loans; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Marex’s financial statements could not be relied upon; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

When investors learned the truth, Marex’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Marex’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before December 8, 2025.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: afarah@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.