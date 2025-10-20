Loitering Munitions Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Tech Trends, Investment Prospects Across the Value Chain, and Defense Challenges Faced by Forces and Suppliers

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence - Loitering Munitions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Loitering Munitions" focuses on unmanned technologies and their impact across industries, particularly the defense sector. As militaries worldwide recognize their strategic value, loitering munitions have become increasingly essential in addressing heightened geopolitical risks. Organizations are shifting to a strategic focus on unmanned technologies to navigate these challenges.

The report investigates emerging trends in the loitering munitions market, addressing use cases, and the integration of advanced technologies, such as AI. It highlights the challenges faced by industry players in formulating effective brand strategies within this domain.

The awareness and discussion around LMs in defense circles are now at an all-time high, making them a pivotal asset for modern militaries attempting to address evolving security challenges.

The loitering munitions sector is rapidly advancing within the realm of unmanned systems and munitions. Although LMs have been utilized for decades, their application has surged recently, with forecasts predicting the market could nearly double in the upcoming decade. From Ukraine's battlefields to Taiwan's military strategies, LMs are demonstrating their utility in both offensive and defensive maneuvers.

The market is poised for future growth, driven by enhanced modularity, AI integration, swarm technology, and improved sensor capabilities. Additionally, the wider adoption of unmanned systems is reducing component costs, crucial for the system's affordability and practical deployment.

Key Highlights:

Insight into emerging technological trends impacting the defense sector.

Evaluation of loitering munitions solutions, including ongoing programs and projects.

Report Scope:

A comprehensive view of defense challenges faced by forces and suppliers.

Exploration of investment prospects across the loitering munitions value chain.

Case studies from a range of countries and their suppliers.

Reasons to Buy:

Identify prospective investments based on market trends and projections.

Gain insight into the challenges and opportunities in the loitering munitions sector.

Understand spending priorities within the loitering munitions and related markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Thematic Briefing

Trends Technology trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis Market size and growth forecasts Case studies Timeline Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) Value Chain

Companies Leader companies Challenger companies

Sector Scorecard Defense sector scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

NVIDIA

Qualcomm

Intel

AeroVironment

RTX

Elbit Systems

HESA

IAI

UVision

WB Electronics

Cobra

Kronshtadt

Northrop Grumman

Rheinmetall

STMicroelectronics

Kalashnikov Aeronautics

DefendTex

Anduril

Aevex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ur8jpn

