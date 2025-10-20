ANOME Unveils AnoMEME: A Meme Token Card LaunchPad Built on ERC-404: Where Meme Tokens Become Meme Cards

Singapore , Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANOME, the Web3 ecosystem uniting NFTs, GameFi, and DeFi, today announced the upcoming launch of AnoMEME, a core subsystem within the ANOME ecosystem that redefines how meme tokens are created, used, and experienced on-chain.





In the fast-moving world of crypto, speed and creativity determine who shapes the narrative. ANOME’s AnoMEME platform is a bold answer to that challenge — a first-of-its-kind LaunchPad where meme tokens are born as playable, ownable Meme Cards, powered by the innovative ERC-404 standard that merges fungible and non-fungible functionality into a single asset class.

From Token Launches to Cultural Creation

Traditional meme-token platforms end the journey the moment a contract is deployed. AnoMEME marks the beginning of a new one.

With just a few clicks, creators can connect their wallet, name their meme, upload artwork, and deploy a fully functional ERC-404 token, instantly creating a Meme Card: a tradeable, on-chain representation of their idea that evolves as the community grows. As a fully on-chain LaunchPad,

AnoMEME lowers the barrier between token issuance and cultural participation, enabling anyone to launch a meme token in minutes, no coding required, and instantly transform it into a playable asset within the ANOME ecosystem.

Every Meme Card minted on AnoMEME is not only a token but also a game-ready asset. It can battle other Meme Cards, serve as the foundation for NFT collections, and power future gameplay mechanics: all while existing transparently and verifiably on-chain.

This is where meme creation transcends speculation: when issuing a token is no longer just issuing a token, but the beginning of creating a new world.

A New Layer of Utility, Culture, and Engagement

To maintain balance, Meme Cards will operate in a dedicated battle system separate from ANOME’s official cards. This allows creators and communities to experiment, compete, and build their own ecosystems, without impacting the core gameplay economy.

The result is a new paradigm for meme tokens: assets that are functional, interactive, and culture-driven. By combining the virality of meme tokens with on-chain utility and community-driven storytelling, AnoMEME fosters deeper user engagement, stronger liquidity potential, and continuous cultural co-creation, positioning itself at the center of the next wave of meme innovation.

Launching Soon

AnoMEME — Where Meme Tokens Become Meme Cards — is set to launch on the BNB Smart Chain in the coming weeks.

Follow @Anome_Official and visit anome.xyz to join the next evolution of the meme economy.

