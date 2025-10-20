HSP Group Launches its Next Generation of GateWay, a Platform to Simplify Global Expansion

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSP Group today announced the launch of its enhanced GateWay, the first purpose-built global expansion management (GXM) platform to help Small and Midsize Enterprise (SME) companies set up and manage international operations while reducing the risk and complexity of operating across borders.

Built by a team of seasoned professionals with decades of on-the-ground experience, GateWay combines advanced technology with expert guidance to help companies centralize, organize, and accelerate their international growth. With one platform and one dashboard, businesses can oversee their global operations while reducing administrative burdens and compliance risks.

“Global expansion is often more complicated than companies anticipate, from managing compliance and employment regulations to navigating multiple tax systems,” said Larry Harding, CEO of HSP Group. “GateWay removes those barriers by giving companies a single view of their global footprint.”

Launching October 20, HSPs GateWay platform will debut with modules that help companies register and track their subsidiaries (Entities), utilize an Employer of Record hiring strategy for international staff (EoR), stay current on global tax obligations (Tax), and manage bookkeeping and financial reporting across markets (Books). Modules pending release early in 2026, including HR and Payroll, will expand the platform even further.

“With GateWay, we’ve paired intuitive workflows and secure dashboards with real-world expertise,” said Jeff Enquist, CTO of HSP Group. “Every feature was designed to make global expansion easier, faster, and more transparent.”

About HSP Group

HSP Group provides technology-enabled solutions and expert advisory services to help companies expand and operate globally. With a team of professionals in over 100 countries, HSP supports clients through every stage of international growth, from entity setup and compliance to payroll, HR, and tax management.

For more information about GateWay, visit https://hsp.com/gateway .

