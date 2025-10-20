AppFolio Announces Winners of 2025 FUTUREist Awards, Recognizing Businesses and Leaders Shaping a Brighter Future for Their Teams, Communities, and the Broader Industry

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of real estate, announced the winners of its 2025 FUTUREist Awards at FUTU RE : The Real Estate Conference by AppFolio . The awards program honors customers who are shaping a brighter future for their communities through visionary leadership, a commitment to equitable housing, and meaningful community impact.

The FUTUREist Awards were inspired by AppFolio’s belief that creating thriving communities is the true definition of success. AppFolio is dedicated to empowering its customers, supporting not only their business achievements but also their critical mission to cultivate thriving, resident-centered communities. As part of the program, AppFolio is donating a total of $75,000 to the recipients’ charities of choice.

The 2025 FUTUREist Award winners and runners-up are:

Community FUTU RE ist: Fairlawn believes in investing in creativity and expression to build strong communities. This commitment to public art is evident across its real estate portfolio, particularly in Champaign-Urbana. Through diverse murals, installations, and partnerships like the Champaign County African American Heritage Trail, Fairlawn uses its properties to celebrate culture, history, and community life. Runners-up in this category are RentRight and DLP Capital .

“The real estate industry’s future is defined by leaders who prioritize community," said Stacy Holden, AppFolio’s VP and Industry Principal. "The stories of our FUTUREist winners are a powerful reminder of the impact we can all have when we lead with purpose. Their actions prove that good business and doing good are one and the same."

To learn more about the winners and their inspiring stories, visit the FUTUREist Awards page at futureconference.com/futureist/ . Customers interested in the 2026 awards can join the interest list to be notified when submissions open.

