True Diagnostics Awarded BARDA RRPV Project to Advance Rapid Biothreat Test

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Diagnostics, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded a Project Award through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) to advance the development of the VeriClear EbV MARV Rapid Antigen Test. The RRPV is a Consortium funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).



The award—valued at approximately $11 million over a 36-month period—supports the design, verification, and FDA clearance of VeriClear EbV MARV Rapid Antigen Test, a next-generation point-of-care diagnostic test capable of detecting and differentiating Ebola and Marburg viruses in fingerstick blood samples. The program aims to accelerate the response capability for biothreat pathogen testing and to strengthen national preparedness for future outbreak events.



“We are honored to collaborate with BARDA to deliver innovative, rapid-response diagnostics in support of public-health readiness,” said Jerry Lee, President and CEO of True Diagnostics.

About True Diagnostics, Inc.

True Diagnostics, Inc. is a U.S.-based Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in rapid diagnostic and life-science solutions. The company provides integrated assay development, reagent manufacturing, and device assembly services for government, clinical, and commercial partners. True Diagnostics operates multiple ISO 13485-certified and MDSAP-accredited facilities in Carlsbad, California. Learn more at www.truediag.com.

Project Funding

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under Other Transaction Number: 75A50123D00005.

Disclaimer

The content of this release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views or endorsement of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or its agencies.

Media Contact

Jerry Lee

President & CEO, True Diagnostics, Inc.

(760) 822-7535 | jerry@truediag.com

5919 Farnsworth Ct., Carlsbad, CA 92008