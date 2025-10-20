NUTX FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Nutex Health (NUTX) Securities Suit Alleges Fraud and Financial Misstatements-- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX), a publicly traded operator of micro-hospitals and healthcare facilities, is under legal scrutiny following a class-action lawsuit that accuses the company of orchestrating a deceptive billing strategy to artificially boost its financial results. The litigation, filed in a Texas federal court, alleges that Nutex collaborated with third-party billing firm HaloMD to submit ineligible insurance claims, misleading shareholders and triggering substantial losses.

Class Period: Aug. 8, 2024 – Aug. 14, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 21, 2025

Alleged Scheme Involving Arbitration Windfalls

According to the complaint, Nutex and HaloMD engaged in a systematic effort to exploit the insurance arbitration process. The suit claims the companies submitted thousands of questionable claims, falsely certifying their validity to extract outsized reimbursements. These arbitration-driven revenues, the plaintiffs argue, were central to Nutex’s reported financial performance but lacked long-term viability.

The complaint contends that Nutex’s revenue model was built on unstable foundations, and that investors were misled by financial statements that failed to reflect the true nature of the company’s operations.

Short-Seller Report Sparks Market Fallout

The allegations gained traction after activist short-seller Blue Orca Capital published a report on July 22, 2025, accusing HaloMD of orchestrating a “fraudulent scheme” to siphon millions from insurers. The report cited lawsuits filed by Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates, which claimed HaloMD overwhelmed the arbitration system with invalid claims.

Blue Orca warned that Nutex’s reliance on arbitration reimbursements posed a significant risk, suggesting the company’s stock could collapse to penny-stock levels. Following the report’s release, Nutex shares dropped over 10%, reflecting investor unease.

Financial Controls Under Fire

Beyond the billing allegations, the lawsuit asserts that Nutex misrepresented its progress in addressing internal control deficiencies. Specifically, the company is accused of misclassifying stock-based compensation obligations—treating them as equity rather than liabilities—thereby distorting its financial position.

On July 24, Nutex issued a statement rejecting Blue Orca’s claims and promised further clarification in its quarterly filing. However, on August 14, the company announced a delay in submitting its Form 10-Q, citing “non-cash accounting adjustments.” The market reacted swiftly: Nutex shares plunged 16.39% the following day, closing at $92.91.

Restatement and Audit Committee Findings

The situation escalated on Aug. 21, when Nutex disclosed in a Form 8-K that its Audit Committee had determined certain prior financial statements required restatement. The committee found that obligations tied to hospital development had been incorrectly classified, necessitating revisions.

While Nutex offered a broad overview of its arbitration practices, the lawsuit claims the company failed to directly address the core accusations raised by Blue Orca. Nutex emphasized that it was not named in the lawsuits against HaloMD, but critics argue this sidesteps the substance of the concerns.

Legal Action and Investor Relief

The class-action suit seeks to recover damages for investors who acquired Nutex securities during the alleged misrepresentation period. Plaintiffs argue that the company’s public disclosures were materially misleading, and that the eventual revelation of its true financial condition caused significant investor harm.

Hagens Berman Launches Probe

Law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is investigating the claims. Reed Kathrein, a partner at the firm, stated: “We’re examining whether Nutex’s business model was predicated on questionable arbitration tactics and whether its financial reporting practices misled investors.”

