Avensure Announces CEO Chris Garner Named Among UK’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders

Chris Garner Named as one of The Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders

Now in its eighth year, The LDC Top 50 celebrates Britain's best and brightest entrepreneurs who are driving the UK economy forward. This year's programme received almost 700 nominations, with Chris Garner selected among the 50 leaders demonstrating remarkable ambition, resilience and impact across their industries.

The recognition comes as Avensure continues its aggressive growth trajectory, with ambitious plans to triple in size while expanding its award-winning HR technology platform internationally.

Chris Garner's journey to the Top 50 hasn't been without challenges. Speaking candidly to LDC, he revealed the defining moment that shaped Avensure's success: “I'm ambitious and always think I can trade myself out of a problem. In my business, it's all small monthly fees, so you need thousands of clients to make it work. For the first six years, I was in debt. That's when I learned about overtrading, and what happens when you sell too much, too quick. I had to slow down sales and restructure the company. We came out of that time healthier, leaner and sharper and grew faster as a result. It was a proud moment when I paid off the debts. I remember making that last payment and thinking, 'I'm free'.”

That experience forged the foundation for what Avensure has become today: a multi-million pound HR, employment law and health & safety consulting business serving over 7,000 clients across the UK with a team of 150+ professionals.

When asked about future growth, Chris Garner's ambition is clear: “We could triple in size in the UK alone, and our software is designed to go global. We invest £1 million a year into our online service, which we're pushing hard. It's been costly and complex, but our clients love it and it supports our retention rates. 90 per cent of this year's turnover is already baked in – these are recurring, uplifting contracts. We have built an HR platform that we can tailor to different territories. I just want to keep growing and building great products and services.”

This ambitious vision is backed by:

£1 million annual investment in Avensure PeopleCloud, the company's cutting-edge HR platform

90% recurring revenue from long-term client contracts, providing stability for expansion

Global scalability built into the technology platform

Record retention rates driven by exceptional client service and innovative software

Chris Garner's entrepreneurial drive runs in the family. As he explained to LDC: "There's a natural ability within my family. My father had his own business and my siblings run businesses too. I've always been independent: I was a handful when I was young, often pushing boundaries at school. Since leaving school at 18, I've never worked for anyone else. I've always done my own thing and built successful businesses."

That independent spirit and boundary-pushing mentality has driven Avensure to become:

One of the 7 Best HR Consulting Firms for UK Startups & SMEs in Startups.co.uk 2025

A trusted partner to over 7,000 UK businesses

An innovator in HR technology with the Avensure PeopleCloud platform

A 24/7 support provider with 60+ highly qualified consultants delivering sector-specific expertise

The business leaders featured in The LDC Top 50 for 2025 collectively generate £1.2 billion in turnover, £140 million in pre-tax profit, and employ almost 10,000 people. Most are expecting to at least double in size within three years.

Avensure is contributing to this economic impact through:

Job creation across Manchester and the UK

Supporting SME growth by removing HR and compliance barriers

Technology innovation that helps businesses scale efficiently

Saving businesses millions in tribunal costs and legal penalties

John Garner, Managing Partner at LDC, said: “In the eight years since we launched The LDC Top 50 we’ve had the honour of meeting some exceptional business leaders. This year’s cohort has shown drive and ambition in their growth journeys, proven remarkable resilience, and together they are making a real difference to their employees, the communities they work in and society at large. I’d like to congratulate them on everything they’ve achieved so far. Their success stories are only just beginning, and we’re excited to see where their journey takes them next.”

Chris Garner's inclusion in The LDC Top 50 adds to Avensure's recent accolades

Named among 7 Best HR Consulting Firms for UK Startups & SMEs (Startups.co.uk, October 2025)

Over 14 years protecting UK businesses

7,000+ clients and growing

60+ highly qualified consultants delivering 24/7 support

Millions saved for clients in tribunal costs and penalties

For the thousands of startups and SMEs that Avensure supports, Chris Garner receiving this recognition validates what they already know: they're partnered with a business leader who's committed to continuous growth, innovation and excellence.

Chris Garner commented: “This recognition from LDC and The Times is an honour, but it's also a responsibility. It validates our mission to protect businesses and empower them to make confident decisions about their people. We're not resting on our laurels – we're investing heavily in technology, expanding our team, and preparing to take our model global. Our clients deserve nothing less than the best, and that's exactly what we're building.”

About The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders

The LDC Top 50, supported by The Times, showcases the UK's best business leaders from medium-sized companies. Created by LDC (part of Lloyds Banking Group), the programme celebrates the founders, CEOs and managing directors who demonstrate remarkable ambition and drive the UK economy forward.

The full list of The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2025 can be viewed at: https://www.ldc.co.uk/top-50/2025/.

Chris Garner's LDC profile can be viewed at: https://www.ldc.co.uk/top-50/chris-garner-2/.

And his full Avensure profile at: https://www.avensure.com/our-team/christopher-garner/.





Avensure's Chris Garner

