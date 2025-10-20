Don MacFarland Assumes Executive Leadership Role at CastleBay Companies

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CastleBay Companies (CastleBay or CBC), parent company of CastleBay Consulting, CB Technology Services, and CastleBay Infotech, specialists in high-impact, business-technology advisory and implementation services for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Don MacFarland to the position of Chief Operating Officer.

“People who know Don, and there are many in the P&C technology industry, have become familiar with his energy, integrity, industry knowledge, and commitment to client success during the more than 20 years he has worked with CastleBay,” said George Grieve, CEO of CastleBay. “I am delighted to recognize Don’s hard work, dedication, and friendship with his promotion to Chief Operating Officer at CastleBay. Over the years, Don has taken on increased responsibility for CastleBay’s services delivery and partnership space, in addition to his long-term sales and marketing roles. As COO, Don will assume control of the day-to-day operations of the company and continue the growth of our business while guarding our values and reputation. I truly cannot think of anyone more qualified for or deserving of this opportunity to lead the company into its next phase.”

MacFarland joined CastleBay in 2001 to head up sales. Prior to joining CastleBay, he worked in insurance company and software vendor environments. His industry knowledge has been critical in creating CastleBay’s “business first” approach to IT services delivery and to selling appropriate services which provide genuine benefit to CastleBay’s clients.

“Insurance companies across the U.S. have trusted CastleBay to bring in-depth insurance expertise needed for successful implementations to the table for years,” said MacFarland. “The role of Chief Operating Officer will provide me the opportunity to further enhance our client delivery, grow our customer base, and provide value to our vendor partners. I look forward to driving the next phase of this company that I have proudly called home for so many years.”

CastleBay offers consulting, project management, and implementation services to property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs) of all sizes and maintains strategic partnerships with the industry’s leading core administration and emerging technology providers. CastleBay’s typical engagements range from implementation of point solutions to large-scale, enterprise core replacement initiatives, both on-prem and cloud-based.

About CastleBay Companies (CastleBay)

CastleBay Companies were founded in 1998 to provide high-impact consulting services to the insurance market. Services include strategic systems planning and acquisition; quality management; program and project set up, management and assessment; business process and requirements analysis; and related software implementation services. CastleBay’s consultants average more than 25 years of insurance industry experience and represent a wealth of experience as executives and officers from world-class vendor and insurance carrier companies. For more information visit the CastleBay website at www.castleBayconsulting.com

