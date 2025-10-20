IMPALA Appoints Ann Marie Dunne as New Chair, Succeeding Jonathan Taylor

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPALA, a global consortium dedicated to advancing digital and analytics-driven quality in biopharmaceutical development, announced the appointment of Ann Marie Dunne, Global Head of R&D Quality and Compliance at Biogen, as its new Chair. She succeeds Jonathan Taylor, Vice President and Global Head of Product Development Quality at Roche, who has served as Chair since IMPALA’s inception.





Known for her ability to bridge innovation and execution, Ann Marie brings to IMPALA a proven track record of advancing digital quality strategies, building high-performing teams, and cultivating a culture where collaboration drives measurable impact. She has more than 23 years of experience in Clinical Development and Research, spanning Clinical Operations, Program Management, and Quality and Compliance.

“I’m excited for this opportunity and look forward to the continued innovative work that IMPALA drives.” – Ann Marie Dunne

IMPALA’s mission is to gain industry-wide adoption of digital and advanced analytics methodologies and influence standards to drive excellence in quality, by collaborating with biopharma industry leaders and health authorities to share knowledge, co-develop open-source tools, methodologies, and best practices. Its vision is to positively transform biopharmaceutical quality by applying these methodologies at scale, bringing life-changing medical solutions to patients faster.

IMPALA is a collaborative consortium of leading biopharma companies and health authorities dedicated to transforming biopharmaceutical quality through digital and advanced analytics methodologies. By developing open-source tools, best practices, and global standards, IMPALA aims to accelerate innovation and deliver life-changing medical solutions to patients faster.

