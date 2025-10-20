Privé Jets Named South America’s and Caribbean’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2025 by World Travel Awards





Image by Privé Jets

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privé Jets, a leading provider of global private jet charter services, is proud to announce that it has been named both South America’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2025 and Caribbean’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2025 by the prestigious World Travel Awards.

These honors recognize Privé Jets’ continued commitment to precision, safety, and personalized service values that define every flight the company operates, across every continent it serves.

Earning these two regional distinctions reflects more than excellence in private aviation; it highlights Privé Jets’ ability to connect the most important destinations in the Western Hemisphere with seamless execution and trusted service. From São Paulo to Santiago, Buenos Aires to Bogotá, and across the Caribbean’s private island airports, Privé Jets delivers tailored charter solutions powered by a verified global network of more than 11,000 aircraft.

Whether coordinating a business jet from Miami to Cartagena, a family flight from Nassau to Los Angeles, or a corporate charter from São Paulo to New York, clients experience the same uncompromising standards: safety, transparency, and efficiency.

“Receiving two regional awards in one year reaffirms our team’s dedication to operational excellence and client satisfaction,” said Andres Arboleda, COO of Privé Jets. “These recognitions inspire us to continue delivering world-class service while expanding access to private aviation across the Americas and beyond.”

Why These Awards Matter

A Benchmark for Global Trust

Being named South America’s and Caribbean’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2025 underscores the trust clients place in Privé Jets not only within these regions but across its global network.

Consistency in Every Market

From the Southern Cone to the Caribbean basin, clients rely on Privé Jets for a consistent level of operational precision, certified by ARGUS and Wyvern, and reinforced by real-time quality audits.

Mastery in Global Connectivity

These awards reaffirm the company’s mission to make international travel seamless connecting Latin America and the Caribbean with North America, Europe, and beyond through expert coordination and 24/7 operational oversight.



Looking Ahead

Earning two World Travel Awards in 2025 is a milestone but it’s not the destination. Privé Jets’ focus remains on expanding accessibility to private aviation with the same discretion, reliability, and excellence that define every flight. Whether it’s a jet from New York to Miami, Cayman to Cartagena, or Buenos Aires to Los Angeles, Privé Jets continue to move travelers across borders with mastery in motion.

Key Highlights

Recognition: South America’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2025 – World Travel Awards

Caribbean’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2025 – World Travel Awards

About Privé Jets

Since 2007, Privé Jets provides on-demand private jet charter solutions with access to a global network of over 11,000 aircraft. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company offers worldwide coverage and personalized concierge services for corporate and leisure travelers.

For more information, visit www.privejets.com .

Media Contact:

Andres Arboleda - Privé Jets' COO

Privé Jets

+1-305-917-1600

info@privejets.com

