ThrIVe Health Announces Patient Education Seminar Featuring Leading Thyroid Eye Disease Specialist Dr. Raymond Douglas

Beverly Hills, CA, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThrIVe Health is proud to announce a comprehensive Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Patient Support & Educational Seminar scheduled for Saturday, November 1st, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at the Hilton Culver City. This vital educational event will bring together patients, caregivers, physicians, insurance professionals, and medical experts to provide crucial information about symptom identification, treatment options, financial navigation, and patient support resources for those affected by Thyroid Eye Disease.





Living with Thyroid Eye Disease presents numerous challenges for patients and their families, but this seminar aims to ensure that no one has to face these challenges alone. TED, a progressive and potentially sight-threatening autoimmune condition that affects the tissues and muscles around the eyes, requires specialized care and comprehensive patient education. This seminar offers the Southern California community a unique opportunity to access expert knowledge and connect with others who understand the daily realities of living with this condition.

The seminar will feature presentations from distinguished medical professionals, including Raymond S. Douglas, MD, Ph.D., a world-renowned oculoplastic surgery specialist who has dedicated his career to advancing the treatment and understanding of Thyroid Eye Disease. Dr. Douglas will be joined by Dr. Gladys E. Palomeno, a board-certified endocrinologist with over 25 years of experience specializing in diabetes and metabolism. Dr. Palomeno brings extensive expertise in hormone-related conditions, including thyroid disorders, making her an invaluable resource for understanding the endocrine aspects of TED. Additional expert speakers will also participate in this comprehensive educational program.

During this 90-minute seminar, attendees will gain essential knowledge across multiple critical areas:

Understanding and Identifying Thyroid Eye Disease: Participants will learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of TED, including bulging eyes, double vision, eye pain, light sensitivity, and changes in appearance that can significantly impact quality of life.

Treatment Options and Latest Innovations: The seminar will cover the full spectrum of treatment approaches, from medical management to surgical interventions, as well as cutting-edge therapies and clinical advances that are transforming patient outcomes.

Overcoming Financial Hurdles: Insurance professionals will provide guidance on navigating the often-complex landscape of insurance coverage, prior authorizations, and financial assistance programs available to TED patients.

Supporting Patients and Building Communities: Attendees will discover valuable resources for emotional support, learn about patient advocacy organizations, and have the opportunity to connect with others facing similar challenges.

The seminar will take place at the Hilton Culver City, located at 6161 W Centinela Ave, Culver City, CA 90230, providing a comfortable and accessible venue for this important community gathering.

"This is your chance to gain valuable knowledge and connect with others who truly understand what living with TED means," said Dr. Douglas, "We've assembled a remarkable team of experts who are committed to empowering patients with the information and support they need to manage this challenging condition."

Registration is now open for this complimentary educational event. Space may be limited, and interested individuals are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

About ThrIVe Health: ThrIVe Health is committed to providing comprehensive patient education and support services for individuals living with complex medical conditions.

About Raymond Douglas, MD Ph.D.



Raymond Douglas, MD, Ph.D., is a world-renowned, board-certified aesthetic and reconstructive oculoplastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California. He specializes in aesthetic and reconstructive oculoplastic surgery as well as thyroid eye disease (TED) treatment and transformations. He is one of the lead scientists in the development of the only FDA approved treatment for TED (Tepezza) and has pioneered many techniques in aesthetic TED transformation.

