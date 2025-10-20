Wreaths Across America Announces New National Patriot Partnership with Modern Woodmen of America

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that Modern Woodmen of America has signed on as a Patriot Partner. To amplify WAA’s yearlong Remember, Honor, Teach mission, the fraternal financial services organization’s significant contribution will support:

$400,000 in support of Modern Woodmen members’ participation to lay wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. This contribution will sponsor 23,529 veterans’ wreaths nationwide.

$100,000 to match wreath sponsorships made by Modern Woodmen members across the country for placement at Arlington National Cemetery. The organization has committed to match up to 5,883 veterans’ wreaths. If met, this will account for more than 11,766 more servicemembers receiving a veteran’s wreath.

“The generous contribution from Modern Woodmen of America helps ensure that we can remember service members laid to rest in communities across the country,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, WAA. “Through the simple act of placing these wreaths, we not only honor our nation’s heroes but also bring communities together to teach the next generation about service and sacrifice. Modern Woodmen’s support reflects the power of community in carrying this mission forward, and we are deeply grateful.”

Click here to view a full list of the participating locations where Modern Woodmen will be sponsoring veterans’ wreaths for this year. Modern Woodmen members are invited to sign up to volunteer or sponsor a wreath at any of the locations near you.





“Our mission is rooted in strengthening local communities and bringing people together for a greater purpose,” said Modern Woodmen Chief Fraternal Officer and Senior Vice President Jason Nickles. “The Wreaths Across America mission connects deeply with our own because it honors veterans at the community level, where families live, gather and remember. By supporting this effort, we’re not only paying tribute to our nation’s heroes but also fostering the sense of unity and service that makes our communities stronger.”

National Wreaths Across America Day will be held this year on Saturday, December 13, 2025. It is a free event, open to all people. For more information on Wreaths Across America, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

About Modern Woodmen

Modern Woodmen of America was founded in 1883 to clear financial burdens – not trees. As a fraternal financial services organization, Modern Woodmen’s products and programs support financial security, quality family life and community impact – the common bonds that unite our members nationwide. Learn more at www.modernwoodmen.org.

