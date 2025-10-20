CLEARLINK COMBINES 24 YEARS OF MARKETING EXPERIENCE INTO A SUPERCHARGED AGENCY OF RECORD OFFERING

Draper, Utah, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearlink, an award-winning digital marketing and technology company, announced the launch of its new Agency of Record (AOR) service. This integrated, end-to-end model is designed to manage the entire customer journey, from awareness to loyalty. Clients gain maximum flexibility, able to choose specific services or opt for a complete, all-in-one full-service offering, eliminating the need to search for multiple agencies for different marketing and sales needs.

“This reimagined strategy for Clearlink will be largely beneficial for, not only our company, but first and foremost, our brands and partners," said Alex Tolman, VP of Business Development. "Marketing has always been foundational to our business, and we’re bullish on the impact this will have.”

The AOR service builds upon Clearlink's 20 years of long-standing expertise in performance marketing, media and advertising, and sales solutions, offering clients a single partner for total funnel management. This directly addresses the industry-wide challenge of fragmentation. With zero-click searches up 60% and AI transforming search results, traditional siloed strategies are failing. Clearlink’s integrated approach links media, performance, and sales operations to provide a holistic system that is AI-ready and built to thrive amid constant algorithm volatility.

“At the end of the day, businesses don’t need another dashboard—they need a partner who owns the outcome. Our Agency of Record model gives brands one integrated team that connects every touchpoint—from awareness to sale—back to measurable growth. We start from a place of trust, transparency, and shared success, because when our partners win, we win,” Tolman said.

Clearlink’s AOR team orchestrates every channel to maximize client investment. The comprehensive services integrated into the AOR model include:

SEO + AI for future-proof organic growth.

Paid Media and Content & CRO for consistent conversion.

Sales Solutions and Digital PR to drive authority and revenue.

Full-funnel measurement, engineering, and social strategy.

New AOR engagements begin with a free audit to identify lift opportunities, followed by a detailed 90-day plan to ensure a smooth launch and continuous optimization based on clear key performance indicators (KPIs).

About Clearlink: Clearlink is a leading digital marketing and technology company founded in 2001 and headquartered in Draper, Utah. The company partners with the world’s leading brands to extend their reach, drive valuable transactions, and deepen consumer insight. With an employee base of 700, Clearlink achieves this by combining a vast media portfolio with data-driven performance marketing and expert sales teams to strategically connect brands with consumers and convert them into customers. For more information on the Agency of Record service, please visit https://www.clearlink.com/our-services/agency-of-record/.