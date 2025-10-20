Planisware: Statement of own shares dealings from October 13 to October 17, 2025

Statement of own shares dealings

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres

Name and address of the Company:         Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :        200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)

Issuer’s
name

Nom de l'émetteur		Issuer’s identifying code

Code Identifiant de l'émetteur		Date of transaction

Jour de la transaction		Identifying code of financial instrument

Code identifiant de l'instrument financier		Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)		Market (MIC code)

Marché
PLANISWARE SAPLNW13/10/2025FR001400PFU415 30020,3100 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW14/10/2025FR001400PFU415 30019,8700 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW15/10/2025FR001400PFU411 46019,8300 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW16/10/2025FR001400PFU414 24019,6600 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW17/10/2025FR001400PFU411 10019,8800 €XPAR
   TOTAL67 40019,9204 € 

