Griffin Gaming Partners Acquires Playdigious, the Market Leader in Mobile Adaptations of Acclaimed Indie Games

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Gaming Partners, one of the world’s leading venture capital firms focused exclusively on gaming, today announced the acquisition of Playdigious, the team behind hit mobile adaptations of popular indie titles including Dead Cells, Northgard, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Loop Hero, Little Nightmares, Spiritfarer, and Subnautica.

Transaction Terms

Total consideration of EUR 10.5 million on a cash-free and debt-free basis. As part of the transaction, Griffin acquires all of Playdigious’ assets and game publishing rights. Griffin has appointed Tim Bender, Operating Partner at Griffin and CEO of indie publisher Hooded Horse, as President of Playdigious, overseeing the company’s global expansion and strategic partnerships.

“Playdigious is the absolute best choice for any PC game looking to expand to mobile,” said Tim Bender, President of Playdigious. “They’ve earned the trust of the developers behind some of the best games on PC, and together we’re ready to bring that same level of quality and creativity to even more players around the world.”

Context & Strategic Rationale

Founded in 2015, Playdigious is the market leader in mobile adaptations of acclaimed indie PC titles, with a track record of top-rated and commercially successful releases across a diverse array of genres. The company operates from Paris, Nancy, and Montpellier, and has earned multiple honors including the Pégases Award for Best Mobile Game and Pocket Gamer’s Best RPG.

Playdigious’ co-founders Xavier Liard and Romain Tisserand, along with CEO Abrial Da Costa and the broader management team, will remain with the company post-close.

“We built Playdigious to champion indie creativity and bring outstanding games to mobile audiences around the world,” said Xavier Liard and Abrial Da Costa, of the Playdigious management team. “Griffin shares that vision, and their global platform will allow us to accelerate our mission while preserving the craftsmanship and spirit that developers trust us for. With Griffin’s support, we can expand our reach into new markets, scale our porting capabilities, and explore exciting opportunities without compromising on quality.”

The acquisition of Playdigious marks Griffin’s entry into the buyout space, adding a leading operator in mobile porting to its portfolio. The transaction exemplifies Griffin’s strategy of backing exceptional teams building high-growth businesses, with Playdigious demonstrating a strong record of success in bringing acclaimed indie titles to mobile.

“Playdigious is exactly the kind of business we want to back as we expand into buyouts: profitable, strategically well-positioned, and built for long-term growth,” said Nick Tuosto, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Griffin Gaming Partners. “The indie segment is one of the most dynamic areas in gaming today, and we see a real opportunity to help Playdigious scale its impact globally.”

About Griffin Gaming Partners

Griffin Gaming Partners is one of the world’s leading venture capital firms focused on the global gaming market with over $1.5B in assets under management. Griffin invests in seed through growth stages across software infrastructure, content, and platforms in gaming. For more information visit: www.griffingp.com .