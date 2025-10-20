Lewis Cellars Opens New Immersive Napa Valley Tasting Room on Silverado Trail

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis Cellars, the prestigious Napa Valley winery known for its “big reds and sexy chardonnays” – and whose Cabernet Sauvignon was named Wine Spectator’s No. 1 Wine of the Year in 2016 – proudly announces that its new tasting room will open on October 22, 2025. Situated in the heart of the Stags Leap District on the famed Silverado Trail, the new home brings Lewis Cellars full circle, as the site at 6320 Silverado Trail is where the first vintage of Lewis was crushed, fermented, and bottled more than 30 years ago.

“For more than three decades, Lewis has proudly produced elegantly complex and bold wines,” said Dennis Bell, vice president of winemaking for Lewis Cellars and son of co-founder Debbie Lewis. “This homecoming continues my family’s passion for crafting exquisite wines on the same site where we made our first Lewis Cellars vintage. We’re thrilled to welcome guests in a way that honors the bold character of the Lewis brand, celebrates our storied history, and allows us to continue to build and grow the Lewis legacy.”

Offering an elevated indoor–outdoor experience and meticulously curated design details, the new Lewis Cellars Tasting Room draws inspiration from 19th-century Europe, specifically revolutionary English artist William Turner’s London drawing room. The richly layered property is meant to be both warm and inviting, yet uniquely captivating, with every design choice – from the custom-tailored furniture to the textiles from London’s House of Hackney – intentionally chosen to enhance the sensory experience.

“Our intention was to establish a destination that offers an unparalleled sensory experience at every touchpoint, inviting guests into the world of Lewis,” said Steve Myers, president of wine, The Wonderful Company. “The unique design elements of our new tasting room bring that to life, offering a space where every sip, every bite, and every moment reflects the passion and precision that define our wines and is a direct reflection of the excellence that is Napa.”

Tasting Experiences

The new estate redefines Napa hospitality with a suite of immersive offerings including:

Tasting experiences – Explore Lewis in a guided, seated format through one of three wine tasting experiences ranging from $80 to $150. The Legacy Tasting introduces the Lewis portfolio, showcasing “big reds and sexy chardonnays,” while the Reserve Tasting and Cellar Selection showcase Lewis’ limited releases and the complexity and finesse of its library wines. Elevate any wine tasting with a gourmet canapé pairing, expertly crafted by Lewis’ award-winning culinary team.

– Designed to enhance the wine tasting experience, curated culinary pairings led by Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom, the chef behind the MICHELIN-Starred The Restaurant at JUSTIN, and Estate Chef Christophe Gerard, will feature locally sourced, seasonal ingredients that heighten the aromas, textures, and flavors of the wines. Indulge in the , a four-course prix fixe wine pairing, available Friday through Sunday ($275), or , an exclusive five-course prix fixe wine pairing series held on the first Friday evening of every month ($350). Salon Privé – An elevated, intimate offering for two, Salon Privé is the ultimate private tasting experience. Guests will have access to the indoor and outdoor Salon Privé with personalized wine and culinary pairings in a stunning, secluded setting, complete with private car service and white glove concierge.





The Art at Lewis

Art is central to the Lewis Cellars experience. Inspired by Lewis wines, commissioned pieces from California-based mixed-media artist Zachary Scott showcase the synergy between art and wine and take you on a journey into a bottle. Scott combined photography and digital techniques, exploring the interplay of sophistication and playfulness, experimentation and precision, and imagination and clarity – the same concepts you’ll find explored and expressed in Lewis wines. These pieces are integrated into the tasting room, creating a backdrop for meaningful exploration – the farther you enter into the space, the more surreal the art becomes.

Commemorative Wine

To further celebrate the new estate and the return of winemaking to the site where the first vintage was produced in 1992, Lewis Cellars is releasing a new wine, Full Circle. The limited-production, commemorative blend features Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Merlot, Petite Sirah, and Petit Verdot and is a nod to the storied history of Lewis Cellars. Full Circle is available in the tasting room, at LewisCellars.com, and will be included in the Lewis Insiders fall shipment.

Community Philanthropy

Launched in 2024, and with nearly half a million dollars dedicated thus far, Lewis Cellars’ Community Grants Program focuses on bettering the lives of the Napa Valley community through education, community improvement, the arts, health and wellness, and social services. In June 2025, Lewis Cellars awarded $275,000 to local nonprofit organizations to support their programming and the community where Lewis employees and their families live and work. As the program evolves, the Lewis Cellars Community Grants will expand to deepen its impact and continue to prioritize the needs of the Napa Valley community.

Membership With Lewis Insiders

Lewis Insiders, the winery’s first-ever wine club, offers members a unique way to experience Lewis Cellars. Members receive first access to new releases and library wines, preferred pricing, complimentary tastings, and biannual shipments. Additionally, a dedicated Insiders Concierge offers personalized service, assisting members with tailored shipments and estate visits.

Visitors are welcome to the property for tastings every day from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., with walk-ins available. Reservations can be made through a Lewis concierge at concierge@lewiscellars.com or at lewiscellars.com.

For more information about Lewis Cellars, to book your experience, or to shop Lewis wines, please visit lewiscellars.com.

About Lewis Cellars

Unapologetically bold, Lewis Cellars is a luxury Napa Valley winery specializing in opulent big reds and sexy chardonnays. The winery emphasizes the importance of the journey from grape to glass, crafting world-class wines that are unmistakably Lewis. Offering more than 30 years of excellence, Lewis Cellars captures the attention of in-the-know wine connoisseurs, having been named Wine Spectator’s Wine of the Year in 2016 for its Cabernet Sauvignon. Discover Lewis at its new Napa Valley estate in the historic Stags Leap District on the Silverado Trail, offering a picturesque setting and lavish tasting experiences. Lewis wines can also be found at LewisCellars.com or through select retailers, fine wine shops, and restaurants. Lewis Insiders are the first to receive access and updates about the latest releases and estate events. To learn more or become an Insider, visit LewisCellars.com, LewisInsiders.com, or explore our Corporate Social Responsibility work at csr.wonderful.com/.

