INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in VF Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – VFC

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against VF Corporation ("VFC" or the "Company") (NYSE: VFC).

The class action concerns whether VFC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 12, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired VFC securities during the Class Period.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 21, 2025, VFC reported its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 financial results, highlighting a significant decline in the growth trajectory for its Vans brand, which fell from an 8% loss in the previous quarter to a 20% loss in the fourth quarter. VFC described these results and below-expectation guidance as “a direct effect of deliberately reduced revenue to eliminate unprofitable or unproductive businesses.”

Following this news, VFC’s stock price fell $2.21 per share, or 15.8%, to close at $12.15 per share on May 21, 2025.

