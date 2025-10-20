INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in aTyr Pharma, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – ATYR

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against aTyr Pharma, Inc. (“aTyr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATYR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether aTyr and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 8, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired aTyr securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 15, 2025, aTyr hosted an investor call announcing that the EFZO-FIT study—a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of intravenous Efzofitimod in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis—did not meet its primary endpoint in change from baseline in mean daily OSC dose at week 48. Additionally, aTyr announced that the Company’s next step was to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to determine a path forward, given the disappointing topline results.

On this news, aTyr’s stock price fell $5.01 per share, or 83.17%, to close at $1.01 per share on September 15, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.