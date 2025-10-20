EnsembleIQ Wins Six Eddie & Ozzie Awards, Honored for Leadership in Editorial and Design

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , North America’s leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, today announces Canadian Grocer, Chain Store Age , Convenience Store News Canada , EnsembleIQ’s BrandLab , Progressive Grocer and The Medical Post won six Eddie & Ozzie awards. The Eddie & Ozzie Awards are the most prestigious recognition program in the industry, honoring excellence in editorial content and design across all formats.

"Winning six Eddie & Ozzie Awards is an incredible honor that highlights the creativity, passion and dedication of our team. Their commitment to delivering trusted, industry-leading content and design continues to inspire and empower the communities we serve,” said Jennifer Litterick, Chief Executive Officer, EnsembleIQ.

Eddie winning submissions:

Ozzie winning submissions:

Award winners were announced at an awards gala in New York. EnsembleIQ was shortlisted for 26 awards.

To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit: ensembleiq.com . Stay connected with EnsembleIQ on LinkedIn .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .