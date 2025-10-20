Stockrich Enters the Global Fintech Elite, Officially Launches the Global Asset Link Initiative

New York, USA , Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global fintech enters a critical phase of parallel development in intelligence and institutionalization, the American fintech company Stockrich is accelerating its rise as a provider of underlying infrastructure for global capital markets. The company has not only successfully entered the first tier of fintech but has also announced the launch of a strategic project codenamed "Global Asset Link (GAL)" in Silicon Valley, aiming to build a future-oriented AI-driven securities contract and smart collaboration system.







Stockrich is a fintech company registered in the United States, holding both SEC registration approval and FinCEN MSB financial service registration approval. It has also initiated compliance access processes in multiple jurisdictions, including the EU MiCA and Singapore MAS. Its core positioning is as an "AI-driven stock contract infrastructure platform," dedicated to constructing a foundational base for global cross-border capital collaboration.







AI-Powered System-Level Infrastructure: A New Paradigm for Global Collaboration



What Stockrich offers is not a traditional exchange model, but a full-stack platform that integrates AI algorithms, blockchain contracts, and intelligent risk control, supporting the execution of securitized assets across different assets, regions, and currencies. The platform's core modules include:



Dubbed the "AWS of stock contracts," it supports modular integration with different markets, brokers, funds, and intermediaries, enhancing asset liquidity and matching efficiency. · AI Strategy Engine and Dynamic Risk Control Module: Integrating market volatility factors and macro variables, it autonomously adjusts risk exposure and hedging paths to build adaptive trading behaviors.



Multi-Location Custody and Regulatory Adaptation System: Supports integration with various financial regulatory systems to ensure compliance and transparency across accounts, funds, and strategies.







Through these systems, Stockrich not only reconstructs the execution boundaries of global trading but also promotes the formation of a new capital infrastructure centered around "AI + contract finance."



Launch of the Global Asset Link Initiative: Five Key Nodes for Global Layout



At a fintech forum held in Palo Alto, California, Stockrich officially announced the launch of the "Global Asset Link Initiative" (GAL), which includes three core architectural layers:



Supports personalized contract generation, automatic matching, and hedging. 2. Omega Liquidity Network: Connects liquidity pools in major markets across Europe, America, and Asia, automatically routing optimal channels.

Connects liquidity pools in major markets across Europe, America, and Asia, automatically routing optimal channels. 3. Delta Risk Control Hub: Embedded with a self-learning risk control engine based on large models, equipped with black swan event warning capabilities.



The five global deployment centers are located in New York, Singapore, Zurich, Dubai, and London, covering key command nodes, regional market access, private equity interfaces, and experimental fields for metal/energy asset derivatives.







Compliance, Security, and Global Regulatory Coordination



The Stockrich platform has passed a series of global security certifications, including ISO27001, SOC 2 Type II, and FISC (U.S. National Financial Information Security), and has established an end-to-end KYC/AML system. The company is also applying to join international compliance organizations and collaborating on technical testing with multiple regulatory sandboxes to promote the inclusion of "strategy review APIs" in regulatory views, building a new paradigm of "technology-driven compliance."



The platform also achieves low-cost integration with various systems such as brokers, custodians, asset management, and payment clearing through an open API architecture, further solidifying its position as a "regulatory-friendly trading engine."







Strategic Goal: Building the Foundation for AI Capital Collaboration



Stockrich founder stated, "We are not building an exchange; rather, we are constructing an underlying operating system for an intelligent capital collaboration network.



Moving forward, Stockrich will continue to focus on the following areas:



· Accelerating the acquisition of compliance registration approvals across multiple nodes in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

· Launching an AI model-based portfolio trading engine and strategy sharing platform.

· Collaborating with regional regulatory bodies to build a "regulatory technology integration testing network."

· Establishing a global standard system for AI capital collaboration.



In the overarching trend of compliance as the foundation, AI as the core, and globalization as the arena, Stockrich is becoming one of the key infrastructures for "cross-border securities intelligent collaboration." Industry analysts believe that its development path will serve as a reference paradigm for future global intelligent financial platforms.



