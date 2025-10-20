New York, USA, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market to Increase at a Steady Growth Rate of ~6% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of aortic aneurysms, particularly among the aging population. Advancements in minimally invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) technologies are driving increased adoption, thanks to reduced recovery times and lower procedural risks. Increasing awareness about early diagnosis and proactive treatment, along with supportive healthcare infrastructure in developed regions, is further propelling market expansion. Additionally, ongoing innovations in stent graft design and materials are enhancing procedural outcomes, thereby fueling global demand.

DelveInsight’s Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices companies’ market shares, challenges, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices companies in the market.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Summary

The global abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market size is expected to increase from USD 2.7 billion in 2024 to USD 4.3 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

in 2024 to by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth. The global abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market include Cook, Medtronic, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Cardinal Health, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Lombard Medical, Artivion, Inc., Endospan, Boston Scientific Corporation, Endologix LLC, and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market during the forecast period.

In the type segment of the abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market, the endovascular aneurysm repair category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Forecast Report





Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market

Rising Prevalence of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

The increasing incidence of AAAs, particularly among the aging population, is a primary driver. Factors such as hypertension, atherosclerosis, obesity, and smoking further elevate risk, creating a higher demand for repair interventions.

Advancements in Minimally Invasive Techniques

The shift from open surgical repair to endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) and other minimally invasive procedures has improved patient outcomes, reduced hospital stays, and increased procedure adoption, boosting device utilization.

Technological Innovations in Repair Devices

Continuous improvements in stent graft design, materials, and delivery systems have enhanced the safety and efficacy of AAA repairs, encouraging more healthcare providers to adopt these devices.

Growing Geriatric Population

With global life expectancy rising, the elderly population, who are more susceptible to aneurysms, is expanding, directly increasing the need for AAA repair procedures and associated devices.

Improved Diagnostic and Screening Programs

Enhanced imaging technologies, routine screenings, and early detection initiatives enable the timely identification of AAAs, driving procedural interventions and, consequently, increased device demand.

Favorable Reimbursement Policies and Healthcare Infrastructure

Supportive government policies, insurance coverage, and investments in healthcare infrastructure in both developed and emerging markets facilitate easier access to AAA repair procedures.

Rising Awareness and Physician Preference for Device-Based Interventions

Greater awareness among patients and a growing preference among physicians for less invasive, device-based treatments contribute to the expanding market.

Get a sneak peek at the abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market dynamics @ Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Trends

Regional Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Insights

In 2024, North America, led by the United States, held a dominant position in the global abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market, accounting for approximately 41% of the total market share. The region is witnessing strong growth, driven by a rising incidence of AAAs and prevalent risk factors such as aging populations, hypertension, smoking, obesity, and atherosclerosis.

Europe’s AAA repair devices market is also growing steadily, supported by increasing disease prevalence, advancements in minimally invasive techniques, and strengthened healthcare infrastructure. Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is becoming the preferred choice over traditional open surgery due to lower perioperative risks, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery, particularly in elderly patients and those with comorbidities. Innovations such as fenestrated and branched stent grafts, polymer-sealing systems, and AI-assisted preoperative planning are further improving procedural outcomes and expanding the spectrum of treatable anatomies.

The Asia-Pacific AAA repair devices market is expanding rapidly, projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.11% from 2025 to 2032. Growth is fueled by increasing disease prevalence, heightened healthcare awareness, and wider access to advanced vascular care. Minimally invasive EVAR is gaining popularity in the region for its reduced surgical risks, shorter hospitalization, and faster recovery, particularly for elderly patients and those with comorbidities. Technological advancements, including fenestrated and branched stent grafts, polymer-sealing systems, and AI-supported preoperative planning, are enabling the treatment of complex aneurysms and enhancing procedural success.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market, get a snapshot of the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market

In July 2025, Cook Medical’s Zenith® Iliac Branch Device (ZBIS) received FDA approval and is now commercially available in the United States as an endovascular solution for treating aortoiliac and iliac aneurysmal disease. Cook is proud to introduce this advanced device to the US market, aiming to enhance treatment outcomes and improve the quality of life for patients with aortoiliac or iliac aneurysms.

received FDA approval and is now commercially available in the United States as an endovascular solution for treating aortoiliac and iliac aneurysmal disease. Cook is proud to introduce this advanced device to the US market, aiming to enhance treatment outcomes and improve the quality of life for patients with aortoiliac or iliac aneurysms. In May 2025, the FDA approved an expanded indication for the Gore Excluder conformable AAA endoprosthesis. The device is now approved for patients with an aortic neck angulation of ≤90° and a minimum neck length of 10 mm, broadening its applicability and enhancing patient outcomes.

What are Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices?

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices are medical tools designed to treat aneurysms, dangerous dilations of the abdominal aorta that can rupture and cause life-threatening internal bleeding. The two primary approaches for AAA repair are open surgical repair (OSR) and endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR). OSR involves a direct surgical approach to replace the weakened aortic segment with a synthetic graft, typically made of Dacron or expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE). While highly effective, OSR requires significant recovery time and carries a higher perioperative risk, especially in older patients or those with comorbidities. In contrast, EVAR uses minimally invasive techniques, deploying stent grafts through the femoral artery to reinforce the aorta from within, reducing operative trauma, recovery time, and short-term complications.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market CAGR ~6% Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Size by 2032 USD 4.3 Billion Key Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Companies Cook, Medtronic, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Cardinal Health, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Lombard Medical, Artivion, Inc., Endospan, Boston Scientific Corporation, Endologix LLC, and others

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Assessment

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Segmentation Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Segmentation By Type: Open Surgical Repair Devices and Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Layout 8 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market share by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Size

Related Reports

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key abdominal aortic aneurysm companies, including Endologix LLC, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Artivion, Inc., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Lombard Medical, Endologix LLC, Latecba SA, Nectero Medical, Cardiatis, SA, Hangzhou Endonom Medtech Co., Ltd., among others.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Clinical Trial Analysis

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key abdominal aortic aneurysm companies, including Endologix LLC, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Artivion, Inc., Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Lombard Medical, Endologix LLC, Latecba SA, Nectero Medical, Cardiatis, SA, Hangzhou Endonom Medtech Co., Ltd., among others.

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Devices Market

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key endovascular aneurysm repair devices companies, including Medtronic PLC, Cook, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Endologix LLC., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Lombard Medical, Viz.ai, Cardinal Health Inc., Cordis Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Endoron Medical Ltd., Abbott, Getinge AB, among others.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ambulatory surgical centers companies, including AMSURG, Surgical Care Affiliates, HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, Surgery Partners, Cerner Corporation, United Surgical Partners International, Hunterdon Healthcare, Surg Center Gilbert, Beaumont Health, Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, Center for Health Ambulatory Surgery Centers, TeamHealth, Pediatrix Medical Group, Quoram Health Corporation, among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.