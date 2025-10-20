Deadline Alert: Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming November 18, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (“Jasper” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JSPR) securities between November 30, 2023 and July 3, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On July 7, 2025, Jasper released an update on its Phase 1b/2a clinical study of subcutaneous briquilimab for the treatment of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (“CSU”), referred to as the “BEACON Study,” stating that certain results “appear to be confounded by an issue with one drug product lot used in those cohorts, with 10 of the 13 patients dosed with drug from the lot in question,” and that Jasper was “taking steps to ensure that drug product from the lot in question is returned to the Company and that sites have drug product from other lots to continue dosing.” Further, the Company revealed it “has also determined that the drug product lot in question was used to treat participants enrolled in the ETESIAN [Study]. As a result, and in order to focus resources on advancing briquilimab in CSU, the Company is halting the study and pausing development in asthma.” Jasper also disclosed that it would be “halting development in SCID” and “will be implementing a number of other cost cutting measures including a potential restructuring, to extend runway and reduce expenses.”

On this news, Jasper’s stock price fell $3.73, or 55.1%, to close at $3.04 per share on July 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Jasper lacked the controls and procedures necessary to ensure that the third-party manufacturers on which it relied were manufacturing products in full accordance with cGMP regulations and otherwise suitable for use in clinical trials; (2) the foregoing failure increased the risk that results of ongoing studies would be confounded, thereby negatively impacting the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Company’s products, including briquilimab; (3) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive cost-reduction measures; (4) accordingly, the Company’s business and/or financial prospects, as well as briquilimab’s clinical and/or commercial prospects, were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Jasper securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 18, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

