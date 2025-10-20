INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Marex Group Plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – MRX

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Marex Group Plc (“Marex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Marex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 8, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Marex securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 5, 2025, NINGI Research published a report entitled “Marex Group plc: A Financial House of Cards.” In announcing the report, NINGI Research stated that, in its opinion, “Marex has engaged in a multi-year accounting scheme involving a web of opaque off-balance-sheet entities, fictitious intercompany transactions, and misleading disclosures to conceal significant losses, inflate profits, and mask its true risk exposure. We have uncovered evidence suggesting Marex is a financial house of cards, with a balance sheet riddled with holes and financials that we believe are unreliable.”

On this news, Marex’s stock price fell $2.33 per share, or 6.19%, to close at $35.31 per share on August 5, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.