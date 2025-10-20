Dedham Savings Selects Lenders Cooperative to Modernize and Scale Small Business Lending

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders Cooperative, a leading provider of loan origination and servicing technology to U.S. financial institutions, announced today that Dedham Savings has selected its integrated Lending Platform to modernize and expand the bank’s small business lending operations.

Building on its long tradition of supporting local businesses, Dedham Savings is partnering with Lenders Cooperative to enhance its small business lending operations through technology and expert services designed to accelerate growth. The Lenders Cooperative platform delivers an end-to-end commercial lending experience—spanning application, underwriting, and servicing—while giving Dedham Savings access to the firm’s SBA Lender Service Provider (LSP) team for additional credit and loan-closing expertise.

“Our goal is to meet the evolving needs of local businesses with speed, precision, and personal service,” said Steve Caputo, Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending at Dedham Savings. “By selecting Lenders Cooperative, we gain a flexible platform and a knowledgeable partner that will help us scale lending while maintaining the high-touch relationships our customers value.”

Lenders Cooperative’s Lending Platform provides configurable workflows and full life-cycle automation to streamline lending processes and create an intuitive borrower experience. This partnership positions Dedham Savings to strengthen operational efficiency and support long-term business growth.

“Dedham Savings’ commitment to its community and its drive to streamline lending make it a natural partner for us,” said Christopher McClinton, President of Lenders Cooperative. “Together, we’re enabling a more agile, technology-driven approach to business lending."

ABOUT DEDHAM SAVINGS

Incorporated in 1831, Dedham Savings is one of the oldest banks in Massachusetts still doing business under its original charter. The Bank delivers technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to promote the financial success of the individuals, families, businesses, and non-profit organizations in the communities it serves. Dedham Savings manages $2.4 billion in assets through full-service locations and loan offices in Dedham, Needham, Norwood, Sharon, South Boston, Walpole, and Westwood, Massachusetts.

ABOUT LENDERS COOPERATIVE

Lenders Cooperative is the provider of the only platform in the market that automates and manages the complete loan life cycle from application intake to origination to servicing. Its customers have ready access to SBA Lender Service Provider (LSP) support, credit underwriting, loan operations, and more—empowering financial institutions to scale lending operations with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence.

