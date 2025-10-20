F&M Bank Welcomes Mike Benson as Senior Vice President, Senior Small Business Banking Manager

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO), is pleased to announce the addition of Mike Benson as Senior Vice President, Senior Small Business Banking Manager. This newly created position will facilitate F&M’s strategy to support small businesses across its growing footprint in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.

With 40 years of banking experience, Benson brings a wealth of leadership and expertise in credit management, retail banking, and business banking development. In this new role, he will help strengthen F&M’s small business lending programs and establish the processes, procedures, and reporting structures that will drive the Company’s continued growth and success.

“Mike’s deep understanding of the small business landscape and proven track record of leadership make him a tremendous addition to our team,” said Dave Gerken, Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer at F&M Bank. “His experience and passion for community banking align perfectly with our mission to help local businesses grow and thrive.”

Throughout his distinguished career, Benson has served in several key leadership roles, including Chief Credit Officer at Andover Bank, Akron Market Manager at Consumers National Bank, Retail Market Leader at First Commonwealth Bank, Business Banking Segment Leader at FirstMerit Bank, and Business Banking Team Leader at National City Bank.

Benson lives in Ohio with his wife, Carol. They have three adult children and two grandchildren. Active in his local church, Mike enjoys teaching Sunday School, gardening, and spending time with family. Outside of banking, he is also known as the lead guitarist for the local band, The Fender Benders.

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices Muncie, Indiana, and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

