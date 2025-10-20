Day Named CPESN® Luminary of the Year for 2025

Garner, N.C., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPESN USA, a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks created to advance community-based pharmacy practice, announced the winner of the 2025 CPESN® Luminary-of-the-Year Award, sponsored by Prasco. CPESN® Ohio luminary Kevin Day, Pharm.D., was recognized today during the second General Session of the National Community Pharmacists Association’s Annual Convention in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Day is a second-generation pharmacist and owner of Day’s Miami Heights Pharmacy, and Day’s Pharmacy – Glendale in Cincinnati where he focuses on improving patient outcomes through team-based care. He has been a leader of CPESN Ohio since it formed in 2018 and has been instrumental in growing the network to 100 of the state’s highest performing pharmacies.

As recipient of the ninth annual award, Day was selected from dozens of nominations from across the United States. Nominations were reviewed and voted on by a team of national CPESN USA luminaries. Recipients are selected based on efforts and results in recruiting pharmacies, inspiring others, and collaborating with payers to highlight the value of CPESN pharmacies.

“As the CPESN Luminary of the Year Award sponsor, we are pleased to celebrate and congratulate this year’s winner, Kevin Day,” said Kelly Donovan, Executive Director, Trade & Marketing Services. “The entire Prasco team is proud to support CPESN USA’s mission to aid in the financial stability of community-based pharmacies through fostering patient-centered enhanced services.”

“Our luminaries volunteer their time and work tirelessly to transform healthcare through their actions,” said Joe Moose, Pharm.D, director of strategy and luminary programs for CPESN USA. “We are proud to have more than 250 of the country’s most innovative pharmacy owners as our luminaries and are thankful for their untiring support. Kevin has been a valuable advocate for both CPESN USA and CPESN Ohio. His efforts are an exemplar that other leaders should follow.”

Day also serves on the CPESN USA Board of Managers and as its treasurer. He previously served as associate director of Strategic Initiatives for NCPA.



About CPESN USA

Launched in 2016 through efforts of the National Community Pharmacists Association and Community Care of North Carolina, CPESN® USA is a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. CPESN Networks continue to expand across the country with 48 local networks in 45 states plus the District of Columbia. Over 8,500 pharmacy providers have joined the movement to provide patients, physicians, and payers with enhanced medication-use and patient-care services that have been proven to improve patient health and lower healthcare costs. To learn more, visit www.CPESN.com.