Atomic Data Bolsters Large Venue Capabilities with Acquisition of Venue Wireless

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomic Data, a leading IT services provider and technology teammate, has announced the acquisition of Venue Wireless, a specialized IT service provider for sports and entertainment venues.

Venue Wireless has built a strong reputation across North America for delivering technology solutions to large, complex venues. Its expertise in high-density wireless network deployments and IT infrastructure projects makes it a strong complement to Atomic Data’s full-service managed IT capabilities.

The acquisition, Atomic Data’s first since its 2024 recapitalization with Dubin Clark, marks a major milestone in the company’s growth story and underscores its expanding role in connected-venue infrastructure. With the global smart-stadium market projected to grow from $19.5 billion in 2024 to $41.7 billion by 20291, owners and operators of arenas, convention centers, and entertainment districts are accelerating investment in IT, networking, and fan-experience systems. Adding Venue Wireless enhances Atomic Data’s ability to deliver next-generation connectivity, security, and automation solutions for large venues seeking seamless, data-driven operations.

“Welcoming Venue Wireless to the Atomic Data team marks a significant step in our growth,” said Chris Heim, CEO of Atomic Data. “Their deep technical expertise and trusted partnerships in the industry strengthen our ability to serve large venues such as stadiums, airports, and public facilities. Backed by our 24 years of full-stack IT expertise and close partnerships with architects, builders, and technology providers, we’ve built a specialized practice for the scale and complexity of these environments—fueling the next phase of Atomic Data’s growth.”

“The Venue Wireless team is excited to join forces with Atomic Data,” commented Scott Jeffcoat, Managing Partner of Venue Wireless. “By combining Atomic Data’s industry-leading IT services with our deep experience in sports and entertainment venues, we can offer clients a true end-to-end solution at scale. Together, we’ll design, build, and support technology environments that meet the demands of today’s largest and most complex facilities.”

About Atomic Data

Atomic Data, a trusted tech teammate for hundreds of enterprises, sports teams, and large venues, delivers thoughtful, reliable, and secure solutions that humanize the IT experience. Through its large public venue division, Game Day Technologies®, Atomic Data helps owners, operators, and teams right-size and modernize stadiums, airports, hotels, office complexes, racetracks, convention centers, casinos, and multi-use facilities with holistic, end-to-end technology services.

About Venue Wireless

Venue Wireless is a technology services provider specializing in large-scale wireless and IT deployments for sports and entertainment venues across North America. With deep experience in stadiums and public facilities, Venue Wireless has helped clients deliver world-class connectivity and infrastructure to support fan engagement and operational excellence.

About Dubin Clark

Dubin Clark was established in 1984 and is a private equity firm with offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL (HQ) and Miami Beach, FL. The Dubin Clark team is led by experienced private equity professionals who bring decades of success in lower middle market investing. Dubin Clark targets lead or control investments in Branded Niche Manufacturing, Residential Home Services, and Event Services companies with at least $5 million in sales. The firm’s mission is to create value by helping companies grow through a coordinated approach that includes providing capital to support internal growth, completing complementary add-on acquisitions to build market position, and helping to develop new strategies for the future while protecting the independence, culture, and values that made the company successful.

