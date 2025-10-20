Stratford, Ontario, Celebrates 31st Annual Communities in Bloom Awards

Stratford, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oct. 18, 2025 — The 31st annual Communities in Bloom (CiB) National and International Awards Ceremonies concluded today in Stratford, honouring communities from Canada, Ireland, Italy, and Slovenia for exceptional efforts in community beautification, environmental stewardship, and cultural heritage preservation.

The event recognized municipalities that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to environmental sustainability, green space enhancement, and the preservation of cultural and natural heritage. Through a detailed evaluation process, CiB fosters community engagement and continuous improvement across municipal, residential, commercial, and institutional sectors.

“As we celebrate the 31st edition of Communities in Bloom, we proudly recognize and thank all the communities that took part in our provincial, national, and international programs. With the support of our board, judges, sponsors, and partners, your dedication to creating greener, healthier, and more sustainable places truly embodies our motto: Growing Great Places Together,” said Peggy Head, National Chair of Communities in Bloom.

Stratford, a founding CiB community, provided an ideal backdrop for the ceremonies with its cultural vibrancy, historic charm, and award-winning gardens. Events were hosted at venues including the Tom Patterson Theatre, featuring tours, scenic walks, and local hospitality that showcased Stratford’s horticultural spirit.

The symposium brought together community leaders, volunteers, elected officials, and industry partners to exchange ideas, share best practices, and celebrate excellence in community enhancement and sustainability. Attendees participated in educational sessions, learning tours, and networking opportunities aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation in community development.

Communities in Bloom also announced that the 2026 National and International Symposium on Parks & Communities and Awards Ceremonies will be held in Montréal and Rosemère, Quebec, where participants will explore new urban greening initiatives and celebrate the next generation of vibrant, sustainable communities.

About Communities in Bloom

Communities in Bloom is a volunteer- and partnership-driven non-profit organization that strengthens civic pride and environmental responsibility through a multi-tiered evaluation program. The initiative celebrates continuous improvement in green spaces, heritage conservation, and community involvement across municipal, residential, commercial, and institutional sectors.

National & International Award Winners

National Population - Up to 5,000: Town of Capreol, Ontario

National Population - Over 50,000: City of North Bay, Ontario

International Challenge (Small): Town of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia

International Challenge (Medium): Bellaria-Igea Marina, Rimini, Italy

Class of Champions (Small): City of Castlegar, British Columbia

Grand Champions: City of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island:

Healthier, Livable Cities: City of Barrie, Ontario

Outstanding Achievement Awards & Contests Winners

Teck Community Appearance Award: R.M. of Wood Buffalo, Alberta

CNLA Environmental Action Award: City of Fredericton, New Brunswick

CiB Heritage Conservation Award: Town of Capreol, Ontario

CiB Tree Management Award: City of North Bay, Ontario

Scotts Turf Builder Landscape Award: R.M. of Wood Buffalo, Alberta

NCC Plant and Floral Displays Award: City of North Bay, Ontario

Scotts Youth Involvement Award: City of North Bay, Ontario

Scotts Community of Gardeners Award: City of Brandon, Manitoba

CiB Community Involvement Award: Village of Pugwash, Nova Scotia

The Butchart Gardens Land Reclamation Award: City of Stratford, Ontario

Municipal World WinterLife Award: Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden, Alberta

CNLA Green Cities Award: Bellaria-Igea Marina, Rimini, Italy

Nutrients for Life School Garden Award: Off the Grid-Tommy Douglas Collegiate, SK

AiB 2025 Edible Garden Community Award: City of Trail, British Columbia

CiB International Community Involvement Award: Abbeyleix Tidy Towns, Co Laois, Ireland

Ball International Plant and Floral Displays Award: Bellaria-Igea Marina, Rimini, Italy

CiB Best Downtown Area Award: R.M. of Wood Buffalo, Alberta

Municipal World Great Canadian Landmark Contest: Treble Clef, Salmon Arm, British Columbia

For a complete list of the results, please visit www.communitiesinbloom.ca

For further information and to obtain photographs, please contact: bloom@cib-cef.com or call us at 514-694-8871

