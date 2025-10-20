Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting Inspires Future Leaders in Finance

NORMAN, Okla., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bree Montoya, a distinguished Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and respected professional from Norman, Oklahoma, proudly announces the launch of the Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting. This national scholarship program offers a $1,000 award to an outstanding undergraduate student pursuing a degree and career in accounting.

With a mission to encourage and support future accounting professionals, the scholarship seeks to recognize students who demonstrate both academic excellence and ethical commitment in their pursuit of financial careers. Through this initiative, Bree Montoya hopes to inspire young minds to uphold transparency, accountability, and integrity within the financial world—principles she has championed throughout her own career.

Scholarship Criteria

The Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting is open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges or universities in the United States. Applicants must be pursuing a degree or have a clear intention to enter the accounting profession or a closely related field such as finance or auditing.

Selection will be based on the applicant’s essay, demonstration of professional passion, clarity of goals, and academic effort. While no minimum GPA is required, applicants are expected to show initiative, diligence, and ethical awareness in their academic and personal endeavors.

Essay Prompt

Applicants must submit a 500–700-word essay addressing the following question:

“Accounting plays a vital role in shaping transparent and ethical business practices. Discuss how you plan to use your accounting education to promote financial responsibility and integrity in your future career.”

Essays should demonstrate critical thinking, personal insight, and an understanding of accounting’s broader purpose in maintaining public trust and ethical business conduct.

About Bree Montoya

Bree Montoya is a lifelong resident of Norman, Oklahoma, and has built a distinguished career in accounting and finance. She holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (B.Acc) and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Finance with a minor in Economics from the University of Oklahoma.

Currently, she serves as the Director of the Business Valuation and Litigation Support Department at Gray, Blodgett & Company, PLLC, where she specializes in business valuation, litigation support, financial forensics, and auditing.

Bree Montoya is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensed in Oklahoma, holds the Accreditation in Business Valuation (ABV) from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and is a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) through the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA).

Beyond her professional achievements, she has contributed to the Norman community through active participation in several local boards, including the Norman Arts Council, Norman Music Alliance, and Jazz in June.

A Commitment to the Future of Accounting

Through the Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting, Bree Montoya seeks to invest in the next generation of financial professionals who will strengthen the field with innovation and integrity.

“Accountants are the guardians of financial truth,” said Bree Montoya. “This scholarship is designed to encourage students to carry forward that legacy with integrity, precision, and purpose.”

For additional details or to submit an application, students can reach out via email at apply@breemontoyascholarship.com.

