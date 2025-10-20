Cayman Enterprise City Secures #6 Spot in Prestigious Global Free Zone Rankings

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) has been recognised as one of the world’s leading free zones, securing the sixth position in the Top Ten Global Free Zones by the Financial Times’ fDi Intelligence. As the only Caribbean free zone to make it into the global top 10, CEC stands out as a future-ready hub for innovation and knowledge-based industries. In addition to this prestigious global ranking, CEC has earned the Knowledge Zone of the Year in the Americas and was commended as the runner-up in the global ranking within the same category, further solidifying its international reputation.

“CEC’s recognition on the global stage is compelling evidence of its success in providing a strong platform for world-class tech business and innovation, one that uniquely reflects Cayman’s pioneering qualities and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Hon. André Ebanks, Premier of the Cayman Islands. “CEC's success in driving industry diversification and harnessing top talent is increasingly producing job, business, and training opportunities for young Caymanians which is exciting for our country.”

The highly competitive fDi Awards, evaluated by a panel of international and external judges, recognises free zones that excel in creating value for their regions. “The global runner-up in the world’s best knowledge zones is Cayman Enterprise City.” Announced fDi Intelligence. “The [CEC] free zone, founded in 2011, has evolved into a bustling innovation hub with ‘plug-and-play’ infrastructure for services companies. The judging panel gave high marks for its pitch to investors. Alongside flexible workplaces and IT infrastructure, the zone offers mentorships, internships and marketing support to companies through its non-profit partner Cayman Enterprise.”

CEC’s socio-economic impact is significant. Since inception, CEC has generated over USD $1.07 billion in local economic activity, is home to more than 450 special economic zone companies and delivers 4,200+ professional development opportunities including 200+ events annually through its nonprofit, Enterprise Cayman. With above-average wages and a focus on Caymanian workforce development, CEC is helping to build a resilient, inclusive, and innovation-driven economy.

“For the past 14 years, we have been developing what we consider to be a globally unique innovation ecosystem, one that blends business licensing services and physical office space solutions with community engagement, workforce development, and entrepreneurship support services for businesses of all sizes and at all stages of development. We are delighted to be recognised by fDi Intelligence for the quality of our work,” said Charlie Kirkconnell, CEO of Cayman Enterprise City. “These awards reaffirm that our offering is amongst the world’s best solutions for knowledge and technology businesses and reflect the strength of our vibrant and growing ecosystem that continues to positively shape the future of the Cayman Islands.”

As global markets become increasingly fragmented and talent-driven, CEC offers a high quality, stable, scalable, and future-proof platform for companies navigating complex global environments. With tax neutrality through 2061, fast-track business and work visa licensing, plug-and-play infrastructure, and a dynamic community, CEC is uniquely positioned as a strategic base for growth.

About Cayman Enterprise City

Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) is an award-winning development project which consists of three special economic zones focused on attracting knowledge-based and specialised-services businesses to set up a physical presence in the Cayman Islands. The zones included within CEC are Cayman Tech City (CTC), Cayman Commodities & Derivatives Centre (CCDC) and Cayman Maritime & Aviation City (CMAC). With a dedicated Government Authority, licensing fee concessions and guaranteed fast-track processes, CEC enables international companies to quickly and efficiently establish a Cayman Islands office, which in turn enables them to generate active business income within a tax neutral environment.

About Enterprise Cayman

Enterprise Cayman is a non-profit organisation (NPO) powered by Cayman Enterprise City in partnership with Cayman Islands' special economic zone companies (SEZCos). The organisation, which applies the Theory of Change (TOC) methodology, provides Caymanians and residents with access to high-quality learning experiences and opportunities to develop and launch new business ventures, to pursue careers within the technology and innovation sectors, and to join a dynamic network of industry professionals.